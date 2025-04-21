28 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

Travel to France this weekend, with a trip to the vibrant Georgetown French Market. Also, there are local and international movies to watch at FilmFest DC, and The Washington Ballet’s Alice (in wonderland) show to see.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

April 21–April 27

Georgetown French Market. The bustling Georgetown French Market is back this weekend with French-inspired sidewalk sales and deals from area boutiques, restaurants, galleries, and cafes. Families can experience French culture along Wisconsin Avenue from O Street to Reservoir Road as stilt-walkers, jazz bands, face painters, balloon twisters, and a French unicyclist fill Book Hill at the three-day open-air market. Also, there will be European cuisines to taste, and books and vinyls to browse (Fri-Sun, free, Georgetown). FilmFest DC. Watch international movies, documentaries, and shorts at Filmfest DC. Some of the local highlights on view are Salad Days—a documentary exploring DC’s punk scene, and a biopic from DC-area filmmakers Big Mama Thornton: I Can’t Be Anyone But Me (Thurs through May 4, $14 for general screenings, $10 tickets for ages 16 to 25, various locations). Alice (in wonderland). Lewis Carroll’s storybook characters come to life on the Capital One Hall stage in the The Washington Ballet’s depiction of Alice (in wonderland). The family-friendly production narrates Alice’s trip down the rabbit hole into a magical land portrayed through puppetry, dance, and colorful costumes (Thurs-Sun, $44+, Tysons). Smithsonian Craft Show. Check out jury-selected ceramics, furniture, glass, metal, leather, wearable art, basketry, and more at the annual Smithsonian Craft Show. The National Building Museum will host 120 artists to commemorate the theme of “Visionaries” in craft and design (Wed-Sun, $25+ general admission, $300+ for preview party, Penn Quarter). DC Chocolate Festival. This festival, with its chocolate tastings and cocoa-making workshops, is great for those with a sweet tooth. The event brings more than 30 chocolate vendors from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond to the Embassy of France, where participants can learn to make chocolate at guided workshops and listen to chocolatiers discuss an array of treats. This year, there’s a ticket upgrade option to attend the evening session featuring wine and music (Fri-Sat, $25+, free for ages 12 and younger, Northwest DC).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

View Japanese prints at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art before the the “Print Generation” exhibit closes (closes Sun, free, Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art).

Take a guided or self-guided tour of Washington National Cathedral in Bloom to spot vibrant flowers and historic architecture (Mon-Fri, $18+ for adults, $13+ for ages 5 to 12, Cathedral Heights).

Hear from chefs, industry leaders, and food writers at the Third Annual Black Women in Food Summit at Eaton DC (Fri-Sat, $25, Downtown).

Find a special Mother’s Day present at the Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair (Sat, free, Alexandria).

Community and heritage:

Step into a Chinese-inspired party at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China for a buffet, art, and opera (Wed, $75, Northwest DC).

Visit beautiful historic homes at the annual Georgetown House Tour (Wed-Thurs, Sat, $60+, Georgetown).

Sightsee turn-of-the-century residences and landscaping through U Street’s LeDroit Park community (Sat, $50 for general admission, $100 for VIP tour, LeDroit Park).

Theater and shows:

It’s the last chance to preview new works at Round House Theatre’s Bonnie Hammerschlag National Capital New Play Festival (closes Sun, free+, Bethesda).

Mosaic Theater presents cullud wattah—a play about Flint, Michigan’s 2016 water crisis (closes Sun, $50.50, H Street Corridor).

Saturday Night Live writer and co-anchor of Weekend Update Colin Jost does stand up at MGM National Harbor (Fri, $83+, National Harbor).

Music and concerts:

Earth Day:

Learn about sustainable gardening and landscaping on a tour through the US Botanic Garden (Tues, free, Southwest DC).

Breathe and stretch at an outdoor yoga session (Tues, free, Navy Yard).

Make your own beer can planter at Dacha Beer Garden (Tues, free, Navy Yard).

Bites and beverages:

Dance to Polish music while munching on pierogi and cabbage at Jimmy’s Old Town Tavern to celebrate Dyngus Day (Mon, free entry, Herndon).

Taste organic, biodynamic, and sustainable wines on Earth Day at Cork Wine Bar and Market (Tues, $15, Shaw).

Cheers to the spring edition of DC Wine Fest (Sat, $35+, Union Market).

Things to do with kids:

Springfest in Old Ellicott City is back with family fun, crafts, and live music (Sat, free, Ellicott City).

