Where to Eat and Drink Around DC’s Capital One Arena

This post was updated in April 2025.

Capital One Arena is in the Chinatown/Penn Quarter neighborhood, home to many good restaurants. But not all are suited for the lively Wizards, Caps, and concert crowds. These are a few of our favorite pre- and post-game options both in and around the venue. Interested in eating inside the arena? Check out our ranking of new concessions.

EAT AROUND THE ARENA

707 Seventh St., NW



The happy hour deals at Clyde’s are some of the best around–and include early evening (3 to 5 PM) and late-night discounts (10 or 11 PM to close). On tap: discounted oyster platters, $6 draft beers canned beers, $5 seltzers, and deals on wine, cocktails, burgers, and more. Regardless of the time, we start with a round of creamy crab-and-artichoke dip.

705 Sixth St., NW; 501 G St., NW



These sister ramen shops can get busy, but it’s worth angling for a stool at either to slurp delicious noodle soups. Daikaya offers a small menu with Sapporo-style ramen, while upstairs, the dimly-lit izakaya is the place for cocktails, Japanese whiskeys, and small plates. Bantam specializes in chicken two ways: fried and in rich soups.

480 Seventh St., NW



José Andrés’s Spanish restaurant is still going strong after 30-plus years. The menu continues to evolve, but the classics are still delicious–don’t miss the creamy chicken croquetas, pan con tomate, garlicky shrimp, and every gin-and-tonic creation you can imagine.

713 H St., NW



Tavern standbys get an upscale gloss at this three-level restaurant. The cocktails are easy-drinking, the bistro burger and sliders are tasty, and the thin pizzas emerge from a brick oven. Big booths (and ample crayons) make it a favorite for families with kids.

575 Seventh St., NW

This mod-Mexican dining room sits right across from the arena. Besides daily happy hour (3 to 6 PM at the bar), there are crispy fish tacos, tasty mango margs, and family-style and kid-friendly offerings.

401 Seventh St., NW

Oyamel, another Jose Andres joint, specializes in Mexican small plates. Pre-game with made-t0-order guac’, tequila-flambeed quest fundido, Yucatan-style pork tacos, and the place’s famous salt-air-topped margaritas. Find drinks and snacks discounted at the bar from 4 to 6 PM on weekdays.

800 F St., NW

As fast food goes, it’s tough to beat Shake Shack. There are skinny burgers, thick shakes, and crinkle-cut fries, plus plenty of seating and a quick, seamless ordering system.

901 F St., NW



This penny-tiled dining room, a New York export, has a something-for-everyone menu that’s especially strong with bar snacks. A mess of freshly fried potato chips are doused in warm blue cheese, and there are truffle-scented arancini. To drink: frozen French 75s, of course—unless it’s between 3 and 6 PM on weekdays, and after 10 PM on weekends, when a bevy of martinis are discounted to $12.

300 Massachusetts Ave., NW



Miss NYC pizza? This slice shop is about as close as you’ll get in these parts. There are plenty of clever riffs—a chicken tikka masala pizza, a penne a la vodka pizza—but we’re partial to the simple grandma pie, a thick, puffy square arrayed with mozzarella and fresh basil.

DRINKS BEFORE AND AFTER

901 Ninth St., NW



Beer fans can get their fill at this craft brewhouse, which also serves a daily happy hour (3 to 6 PM) and a weekend late-night menu with stomach-padding options like pizzas and wings.

627 H St., NW

There are two Southern-inspired bars at the Motto by Hilton. A subterranean whiskey and moonshine bar opens for evening entertainment, and the rooftop is great for catching monument views and the sunset over cocktails and snacks.

501 G St., NW



This low-key bar, a tribute to the Mid-Atlantic, sits just under Bantam King. Pre-game the Delaware beach way, with orange or grapefruit crushes and Fisher’s popcorn, and dive into a long list of local spirits. Weekday happy hour runs from 4 to 6 PM.

726 Seventh St., NW

Happy hour specials abound at this straightforward basement tavern. Find $5 rail drinks and discounted beers every day between 4 and 8 PM, and there’s free popcorn.

639 Indiana Ave., NW



This sports bar from a native Washingtonian is a great place to watch local teams, even if your plans include going to see them live. Two full bars, sidewalk seating, and a bounty of TVs make it good for groups.

438 Massachusetts Ave., NW

If you’re up for a walk—and want to escape some crowds—this pub located in a historic firehouse is a good bet. Happy hour runs daily (and starts at 3 PM for a “Sunday funday”) and there are casual drinks and pub grub at all hours.

714 Seventh St., NW

If watching a game makes you want to play games, this subterranean watering hole is a good spot. Players can pick between arcade games, shuffleboard, darts, and more, and daily happy hour goes until 8 PM.

