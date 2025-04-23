Steven Spielberg’s Portrait Is Coming to the Smithsonian’s Permanent Collection

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will add four new portraits to its permanent collection later this year, continuing its tradition of honoring the artistic, cultural, and entrepreneurial contributions of notable Americans through the Portrait of a Nation Awards.

Director Steven Spielberg is among the 2025 recipients; the other honorees include JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, animal science professor and autism advocate Temple Grandin, and Joy Harjo, the first Native American US Poet Laureate.

These new portraits—which will be commissioned by the Smithsonian if not otherwise acquired—are set to debut November 14 on the Portrait Gallery’s first floor, where they’ll stay through October 25, 2026.

“This year’s honorees represent the remarkable breadth of American achievement—from pioneering groundbreaking research, to visionary leadership in finance, to artistic expressions that have defined our cultural landscape,” said Kim Sajet, the National Portrait Gallery’s director, according to a museum press release.

Past Portrait of a Nation Award honorees include Dr. Anthony Fauci and José Andrés in 2022; Jeff Bezos and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2019; Madeleine Albright and Spike Lee in 2017; and Hank Aaron and Aretha Franklin in 2015.