4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

In the market for a new home? Our open-house picks this weekend include an Alexandria Colonial with a koi pond, a Capitol Hill rowhouse, and a Takoma Park bungalow. In the luxury category, check out this newly renovated listing in Wesley Heights.

An Alexandria Colonial

Price: $1.0799 million

Where: 4901 Stillwell Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: .5 acres

Listing agent: Avery Boyce, Compass

Open House: Thursday, April 24, 4 PM – 6 PM and Saturday, April 26, 1 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, April 27, 1 PM – 4 PM

This 1947 Colonial features a renovated kitchen, a solarium, and built-in cabinets and shelves in the office. Located in the Woodlawn Manor neighborhood of Alexandria, the house is near Mount Vernon Country Club.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $1.2 million

Where: 252 10th St. NE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1.5

Lot size: .02 acres

Listing agents: Denny Horner and Leyla Phelan, RLAH Real Estate

Open House: Sunday, April 27, 1 PM – 3 PM

The first level of this Capitol Hill house was home to a corner market from 1915 to 1944. The transom above the front door retains the name of the shop, Johnston’s Market, in gold leaf, and the original meat locker, now in the living room, has been converted into a wet bar.

A Takoma Park Bungalow

Price: $1.495 million

Where: 7520 Carroll Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5

Lot size: .25 acres

Listing agents: Lisa Resch and Dana Rice, Compass

Open House: Sunday, April 27, 2 PM – 4 PM

This 1918 bungalow, situated on a corner lot near Sligo Creek, boasts a front porch swing, refinished pine floors, new kitchen appliances, and plenty of natural light. A separate unit on the lower level comes with its own kitchen and bedroom.

A Wesley Heights Tudor

Price: $5.995 million

Where: 3001 Foxhall Rd. NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/7.5

Lot size: .27 acres

Listing agents: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open House: Saturday, April 26, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, April 27, 2 PM – 4 PM

McLean-based 3G Architects updated this 1935 Tudor Revival, which features white oak floors, a fireplace in the master suite, and an outdoor pool with cabana.