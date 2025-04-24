This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

52 Perfect Saturdays

From cracking crabs by the water to enjoying shopping and self-care to embracing peaceful solitude–here is a year’s worth of itineraries, all within a two-hour drive of DC, for the next time you’re wondering what to do this weekend. By Washingtonian Staff.

The Warrior in Winter

The District’s only elected representative on the Hill, Eleanor Holmes Norton has spent decades advocating for DC. As Trump and GOP Congress members meddle in city politics and threaten to end home rule, is the 87-year-old still up for the fight? By Ike Allen.

100 Days of Chaos

Incredulous. Besieged. Traumatized. Pleased? Here’s how the wildly disruptive initial months of Donald Trump’s second presidency have landed on the Washington area­–in the words of the people who work and live here. By Washingtonian Staff.

The 2025 Washington Women in Journalism Awards

This year’s winners have led the industry in covering breaking news, the Pentagon, and the White House. By Damare Baker and Kate Corliss.

CAPITAL COMMENT

DC Dining Disaster?: How dire are forecasts of the restaurant industry’s health? By Jessica Sidman.

Faces of Maga: Analyzing “Republican makeup.” By Molly Parks.

Gate to the Past: The push for a Watergate museum. By Omega Ilijevich.

Trump 101: Local Trump-related college courses. By Jane Godiner.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Personal Politics: MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on his new memoir, his unusual career, and quitting the Post editorial board. By Andrew Beaujon.

Man of Mysteries: Brendan Slocumb’s The Violin Conspiracy made the DC musician a rising literary star. His new musical crime novel grapples with dark times that followed. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

The Medspa Boom: What to know about medspas and their services, from facial peels to injectables, before you go. By Amy Moeller.

Eastbound for the Weekend: Annapolis and the Eastern Shore offer small-town charm, chic accommodations, and lots of nature to explore. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

Sando Storm: Our critic’s favorite picks at five new sandwich places. By Ann Limpert.

Coming Soon: 20 spring and summer eateries we can’t wait to try. By Ike Allen.

Hidden Eats: A Herndon bakery serving lovely layer cakes­–and even better Indian food. By Ike Allen.

Temple of Shroom: A new restaurant wants to take you on a psychedelic journey–minus the magic mushrooms. By Jessica Sidman.

HOME

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Refreshing Landscapes: Outdoor spaces looking a little tired? Here are tips from designers on making them sing. By Eric Wills.

FIRST PERSON

Journalist and University of Maryland alum Gayle King on giving her first commencement address–at her alma mater. By Amy Moeller.