March 3
The Occidental’s Friends & Family Dining Preview
Restaurateur Stephen Starr, celebrity chef Carla Hall, and CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
March 11
Reception for Benjamin Hall’s
Resolute at the Fox Government Relations Office
Fox News’s Griff Jenkins (left) and Bryan Boughton (far right) with Olivia Trusty and Fox Corporation’s Kris Jones.
Senate majority leader John Thune, Fox News’s Benjamin Hall, Senator Joni Ernst, and Congressman Greg Steube.
March 15
37th Annual Lombardi Gala at the Anthem
Riverstone’s Pierre F. Lapeyre Jr.; Laurie Hodges Lapeyre, former chair of the Georgetown Board of Regents; Kristina Beauchamp; and Georgetown University Medical Center’s Dr. Norman Beauchamp.
Dr. Louis M. Weiner, director of Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and MedStar Georgetown Cancer Institute; Sherrie Beckstead of Liljenquist & Beckstead Jewelers; racecar driver Jordan Wallace; and Monumental Sports Network’s Wes Hall.
Chopra Cosmetic Surgery’s Dr. Vinod “V” Chopra and Solidcore’s Brandi Burden.
March 20
The Clayton’s VIP Launch Party
Fox News’s Griff Jenkins (left) and Bryan Boughton (far right) with Olivia Trusty and Fox Corporation’s Kris Jones.
March 26
The Greater Washington Board of Trade’s 105th Mid-Winter Dinner at Washington National Cathedral
Kaiser Permanente’s Donna Graves, Dr. Richard McCarthy, Israel Rocha, and Gracelyn McDermott.
Major General Trevor Bredenkamp, Maryland governor Wes Moore, and the Greater Washington Board of Trade’s Jack McDougle.
Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez, Tony Lewis, Ana Maria Sanchez, and Jorge Alba.
March 28
The Greater Washington Urban League’s Whitney M. Young Jr. Gala at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
George H. Lambert Jr. of the Greater Washington Urban League, Diana Léon Brown of the Maryland Aviation Administration, and comedian Jonathan Slocumb.
Giant Food’s Ira Kress and Brandi Petway.
Monique Lanaux of the Greater Washington Urban League; Washington Wizards general manager and gala honoree Will Dawkins; and Tara Dawkins.
April 5
Bar Angie Preview Party
Entrepreneur Marcus Gilmore and Balos Restaurant Group’s Rachel Molloy.
Bar Angie and Balos Estiatorio owners Tom Tsiplakos, Stefanos Vouvoudakis, and Joe Ragonese.
Balos Restaurant Group’s Alessandro Oradei and Jessica Navas.
This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
