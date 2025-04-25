Jam Out at Spring PorchFests Around the DC Area

Residential porches are transforming into mini stages during PorchFest events this spring. The free outdoor music festivals take place in neighborhoods around the DC area, featuring local bands performing outside houses.

The first PorchFest of the year is kicking off in Petworth on Saturday, April 26 from 2 PM to 8 PM. Musicians will take over porches from 2 PM to 6 PM, followed by concerts on a main stage from 6 PM to 8 PM. Over 200 performers will play across 130 porches, including performances by ska band The Maka Sticks, Grammy-nominated Latin singer-songwriter Elena La Fulana, and headlining reggae-rock group Bongo District.

Petworth isn’t the only neighborhood gearing up for outdoor concerts. Adams Morgan PorchFest is slated for Saturday, May 3 from 2 PM to 6 PM. The festival features more than 100 different acts, including an entire stage dedicated to student bands from School of Rock Silver Spring. Bluegrass group Gangstagrass is headlining the event.

Takoma Park is having a neighborhood music festival, too, on Saturday, May 10 from 2 PM to 6 PM. The acts for Takoma Porch have yet to be announced and will be revealed on the Takoma Radio website.