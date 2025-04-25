PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in March

10

Where: 214 A St., NE

How much: $5,350,000

Listing agent: Joel Nelson, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Buyer’s agent: Benjamin Smith, CBRE

This Capitol Hill townhouse, just east of the Supreme Court, features six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a lower level that can be used as guest quarters. In the backyard, a private courtyard includes a grilling station.

9

Where: 2003 23rd St., NW

How much: $5,400,000

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, and Micah Smith of HRLS Partners, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Matt Ackland, Washington Fine Properties

Renovated by Dilan Homes in 2024, this 6,600-square-foot Kalorama house features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a one-car garage. Other highlights include marble checkerboard floors and a brass-adorned grand staircase.

8

Where: 35955 Huntland Farm Rd., Middleburg

How much: $6,114,374

Listing agent: John Coles, Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties

Buyer’s agent: Rebecca Poston, Thomas and Talbot Estate Properties

Established in 1834, this Middleburg estate encompasses 129 acres and includes kennels and horse stables, a working farm, and English gardens. The main house sports eight bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and a grand ballroom. Joseph B. Thomas, a founding member of the American Foxhound Club, lived here in the early 1900s and named it “Huntland.” Various hunting meets, breakfasts, balls, and charity events were staged here, drawing former U.S. Presidents and other dignitaries. The estate is now listed as a Virginia Historic Landmark.

7

Where: 6450 Kedleston Ct., McLean

How much: $6,150,000

Listing agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Sherif Abdalla, Compass

This 9,968-square-foot Langley estate boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, six wood-burning fireplaces, a library with built ins, a fitness room, and a three-car garage. Outside, an English garden features an antique bronze fountain and a pool.

6

Where: 5425 Moorland Ln., Bethesda

How much: $6,370,000

Listing agent: Avi Galanti, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Laura O’Keefe and Cheryl Leahy, Compass

Built in 2024 by Mid-Atlantic Custom Builders, this 8,668-square-foot Bethesda home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a home theater, a rec room, and a three-car garage. The main level also boasts a private guest suite.

5

Where: 1016 Langley Hill Dr., McLean

How much: $6,750,000

Listing agent: Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Theresa Valencic, Long & Foster Real Estate

This 8,290-square-foot Langley Hill house, designed and built in 2020 by Brush Arbor Homes, Wellhouse & Co., Ralston Architects, and John Cialone of Tom Stringer Design Partners, features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Other highlights include a 70-foot-long infinity-edge pool, a Japanese-style pergola, and an outdoor grill and bar.

4

Where: 1249 Daleview Dr., McLean

How much: $7,500,000

Listing agent: Andre Amini, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 2023, this 15,193-square-foot McLean estate boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two kitchens, a home theater, a spa with a sauna and steam room, a four-car garage, and an outdoor pool.

3

Where: 7527 Hampden Ln., Bethesda

How much: $7,800,000

Listing agent: Eric Murtagh, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Brent Jackson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 7,882-square-foot Edgemoor house was designed by Studio Z Design Concepts and built in 2024 by Chase Builders. It features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool with a “catering kitchen,” and a carriage house.

2

Where: 410 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

How much: $9,200,000

Listing agent: Fouad Talout and Jack Spahr, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Fouad Talout, Long & Foster Real Estate

This 8,367-square-foot McLean home, designed by Mark McInturff of McInturff Architects, includes four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a five-car garage, an elevator, and a saltwater swimming pool. A Swarovski crystal chandelier decorates the great room, and the kitchen features a maritime-themed island.

1

Where: 2601 30th St., NW

How much: $23,000,000

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 15,400-square-foot Woodland Normanstone estate was purchased (all cash) by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, making it one of the District’s most expensive residential transactions in history. The red-brick house, designed by the architect Robert Gurney, is divided into three volumes connected by glass passageways. Annapolis-based Campion Hruby Landscape Architects spearheaded the landscape design. Outdoor amenities include a basketball court and pool complex.