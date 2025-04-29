Both of Washington’s Cardinals Will Vote at the Conclave

Cardinal Robert McElroy and Cardinal Wilton Gregory are in Rome. “They both will be voting” in the upcoming conclave to select the next pope, Paula Gwynn Grant, a spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, tells Washingtonian.

McElroy is the new archbishop of Washington; he was installed in March. He replaced Gregory, who became archbishop in 2019 and announced his retirement earlier this year. As both are cardinals and under 80, they’re among the ten US cardinals who are eligible for the conclave, which will choose a successor to Pope Francis. (They’re also eligible to become pope, though neither are among the names being bandied around right now.)

The archdiocese comprises Washington, DC, as well as five counties in Maryland, which means that DC will have more representation at the Vatican this spring than it does in the US Congress.

Join the conversation!