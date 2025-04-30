Weddings

A “Dreamy” Yellow Waterfront Wedding in Annapolis

This tented May wedding featured a garden-party theme.

Written by
| Photographed by Kemp Collective | Published on
Photographs by Kemp Collective

Lauren, a director of business development from Salisbury, and Mike, a construction project manager from Danbury, Connecticut, connected on Bumble and then met up for a first date at El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen in Canton. She thought he was handsome and easy going; he says she was beautiful and full of energy. Five years later, they got engaged at Luray Caverns. 

For their waterfront wedding last May, the pair designed a “dreamy garden party” decorated in shades of white, green, and yellow, with pops of pink and peach throughout. The ceremony took place on the lawn at Saint Mary’s Parish in Annapolis, with a reception that followed at the Historic London Town & Gardens. Special design details included the bud vases, parasol umbrellas, paper fans, boho lanterns, local honey as favors, and, Lauren’s favorite part—the rattan lantern installation in the reception tent. Mike’s favorite part, he says, was the food. The menu included lobster mac-and-cheese, petite bang bang shrimp tacos, and bacon-wrapped scallop appetizers, plus teriyaki glazed salmon, bistro filet, chicken roulade, and fire-roasted red pepper entrees. And for dessert: A small strawberry-champagne cake, and an assortment of mini key lime pies and strawberry cheesecakes.

See the details of their celebration below.

The Details

Photographer: Kemp Collective

Planning and design: Tira Lynn Events

Venue: Historic London Town & Gardens

Catering: Zeffert and Gold

Florals: Thurman & Fig

Cake: Sweet Hearts Patisserie

HairPaige Clifton Hair Artistry

Makeup: Andrea Bounds Beauty

Invitations: The Knot

Bride’s attire: Essence of Australia from Betsey Robinson’s Bridal

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Jos A Bank

Bridesmaids’ Attire: Show Me Your Mumu

Music: The Time Police (cocktail hour band); My Deejay

Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co.; Honeywood Event Rentals; Select Event Group

Transportation: Annapolis Bus Company

Lighting: Event Dynamics

Signage and lettering: Kate Slayton

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

