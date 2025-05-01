4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

This is the weekend of open houses. On Saturday, DC’s annual Around the World Embassy Tour will include more than 60 countries and feature some swank properties. And on the residential side, our top picks include a Tudor-style house in Chevy Chase, an Arlington Cape Cod, and a Foxhall Village townhouse. For a luxe listing, check out this newly constructed house in DC’s Hawthorne neighborhood.

A Chevy Chase House

Price: $1.399 million

Where: 7217 Rollingwood Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .17 acres

Listing agent: Joseph Bernstein and Susan Faries, Compass

Open House: Saturday, May 3, 1 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, May 4, 12 PM – 3 PM

This bright and airy 1940 Tudor-style house near Rock Creek features hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen, and tree-lined back patio for entertaining.

An Arlington Cape Cod

Price: $1.1 million

Where: 4723 24th Rd. N

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: .14 acres

Listing agents: Alexandra Fielding, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open House: Saturday, May 3, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, May 4, 2 PM – 4 PM

This Cape Cod charmer boasts a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a sunroom that can double as an office, and a backyard patio for grilling or entertaining.

A Foxhall Village Townhouse

Price: $1.635 million

Where: 4441 Volta Pl., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Lot size: .07 acres

Listing agents: Erin Sobanski and Scott Polk, Compass

Open House: Saturday, May 3, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, May 4, 2 PM – 4 PM

This brick townhouse sports a wood-burning fireplace and built-ins in the living room, an updated kitchen, and a finished rec room on the lower level that can be used as an office.

A Luxe Hawthorne House

Price: $3.65 million

Where: 7030 Oregon Ave., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5

Lot size: .22 acres

Listing agents: Anslie Stokes, Corcoran McEnearney

Open House: Sunday, May 4, 2:30 – 3:30 PM

This newly constructed Chevy Chase house across from Rock Creek Park channels midcentury design with its clean lines and floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include wood-burning fireplaces on each level, a wet bar in the dining room, a soaking tub in the master bath, a yoga/exercise room, and a kids-only loft.