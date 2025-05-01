Check Out These 10 Embassy Open Houses on Saturday

Left your passport at home? You can still visit over 60 countries on Saturday—and do it all without leaving Washington. DC’s annual Around the World Embassy Tour returns on May 3 with 63 participating nations from across six different continents.

From 9:30 AM to 5 PM, the embassies will open their doors to the public for a celebration of each country’s culture and history. Pop into the embassies of Oman, Saudi Arabia, or Qatar for free coffee and dates. Take a bachata class at the embassy of Costa Rica. Whatever your itinerary, make sure to lace up your walking shoes and be prepared to wait in some outdoor lines.

The Events DC website has a map of the embassies and their app has individual descriptions of what to expect at each stop. Pick up a souvenir passport at Dupont Circle, Van Ness, The Square, or the Mexican Cultural Institute to get stamped at each embassy you visit. Here are the ten stops we’re most excited about:

United Kingdom

3100 Massachussetts Ave., NW

For their second year in the Around the World Embassy Tour, the UK is going all out. Stop by on Saturday for tours of the Ambassador’s residence and garden, Shakespearean performances by the Shakespeare Theatre Company, and a British luxury car display. The Redcoats will also be in town for a historical demonstration of what it was like to stand in the British Army during the American Revolutionary War. They will, of course, have some food and beverage options, including from Duke’s Grocery, Walker’s Shortbread, Whittard Tea, Noughty Wine, and Fever Tree. For Harry Potter lovers, there will be an activation to promote the upcoming National Theatre rendition of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.

Thailand

1024 Wisconsin Ave., NW

If you just finished watching season 3 of White Lotus and have an urge to travel to Thailand, head over to Georgetown on Saturday for live Thai music and dance. The Royal Thai Embassy will have activities for all ages, from coloring for kids to an authentic Muay Thai (kickboxing) demonstration for fitness enthusiasts. Need to relax after a long day of embassy touring? They’ll also have free Thai massage sample sessions.

Dominican Republic

1715 22nd St., NW

Fill up on free samples of empanadas and Chinola juice at this Kalorama embassy on Saturday. Their open house will feature live traditional Dominican music, including a Perico Ripiao band, and traditional folk dances. Visitors can also take bachata classes and browse through Dominican art and historic exhibits.

The Republic of Korea

2370 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The Korean Cultural Center is partnering with several local university K-pop groups for dance performances throughout their open house. K-District from American University and KPM from Johns Hopkins University will each host their own K-Pop dance performance and workshop. The open house will also have traditional Korean games that were featured in the Netflix series Squid Game available for you to play. Try out a traditional Korean instrument, take a few photos in their photo booth wearing traditional Korean accessories, or learn how to write your name in Hangeul.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan

3517 International Ct., NW

Try out a traditional henna tattoo at this open house in Van Ness. There will also be free traditional Pakistani food and a photography exhibit of Pakistani landscapes. The embassy will play traditional music and display Pakistani artifacts, spices, crafts, jewelry, and clothing.

Sri Lanka

3025 Whitehaven St., NW

If you’re a tea enthusiast, try to be one of the first 4,000 people in line at the Sri Lankan embassy on Saturday to receive a complementary packet of Ceylon tea to take home. If you don’t make it in time, the embassy will still be giving out free cups of the native tea along with free traditional food samples. Guests of this open house near the Naval Observatory will have the opportunity to try on traditional Sri Lankan clothing while listening to live music and watching traditional dance performances.

Kenya

2249 R St., NW

Visit this R Street embassy just north of Sheridan Circle to receive a temporary Kenya tattoo or get your face painted. They will also have live music and dance along with traditional Kenyan cuisine.

Guyana

2490 Tracy Pl., NW

This Kalorama embassy will open its doors for visitors to taste Guyanan rum and traditional food. There will also be regular giveaways throughout the day, traditional song and dance performances, and arts and crafts stations.

Côte d’Ivoire

2424 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Coffee and chocolate lovers unite at this Embassy Row open house. Along with a traditional coffee and cocoa experience, the Ivory Coast will have a cooking showcase. There will be native dance and music and a textile and fashion exhibit at the embassy. Visitors can also shop in the craft and artisan market, stop by the language and calligraphy station, and take pictures in the photo booth wearing traditional Côte d’Ivoire clothing.

Ukraine

2134 Kalorama Rd., NW

Tap into your creative side at this crafty Ukrainian open house. Visitors can learn how to make traditional Motanka dolls and paint Petrykivka artwork. Lean into your culinary skills by attending their Holubtsi courses, where you can learn how to make the stuffed cabbage dish. The Ukraine House will also have traditional music, dance, and food available.