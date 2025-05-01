Cinco de Mayo is Monday, May 5, but the festivities kick off this weekend. Get a start on the celebration at a block party, family-friendly festival, or craft class ahead of the holiday.

Lucha Libre Battle

May 2 location_onHook Hall languageWebsite

Mexico’s professional wrestling troupe Lucha Libre will battle it out at Hook Hall, with two matches. Wrestling fans can expect to see competitors perform high-flying maneuvers and don cultural masks in celebration of the holiday; come dressed in a luchador mask to add to the fun ($25+).

Comedy & Tequila

May 2-3 location_onDC Comedy Clubhouse languageWebsite

Spend a fun evening at DC Comedy Clubhouse with host Chris Harrison for a night of jokes and tequila drinks. The intimate venue showcases a lineup of standup comic performances, and a DJ afterparty to commemorate Cinco de Mayo ($20).

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Punch Bowl Social

May 2-5 location_onBallston Quarter languageWebsite

Retro arcade games, bowling, karaoke, ping-pong, and a photo booth are highlights at this restaurant/bar. This weekend, it’ll put on a Latin dance playlist and giveaway door prizes (free entry).

Cinco de Mayo at Bryant Street

May 3 location_onBryant Street languageWebsite

The Bryant Street Market celebration is a one-day community gathering. Starting at 11 AM, you can shop LatinX vendors at Dreamer’s Collective market. In the afternoon, you can dance with neighbors at a DJ block party featuring performances by Corazon Folklorico (free).

Running of the Chihuahuas

May 3 location_onWharf languageWebsite

The most adorable dog race returns to DC this weekend to help raise funds for Rural Dog Rescue. The 13th Annual Running of the Chihuahuas brings more than 150 chihuahuas to the Wharf’s 60-foot racetrack to compete for pet-friendly gifts and prizes. The event includes an adoptable pet parade, photos with a giant inflatable chihuahua, DJ tunes, and a dog costume contest (free).

Shipgarten’s Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 3-4 location_onShipgarten languageWebsite

Shipgarten’s two-day Cinco de Mayo Festival welcomes all ages. Festivities include live music by Bobby Crim, beer and cider samples, a marshmallow and sombrero toss (winners get a free T-shirt), a hot pepper eating contest, and treats for dogs. At Sunday’s family festival kids can meet characters from Disney’s Encanto movie, play in a moon bounce, watch a magic show, and have their faces painted (free).

Little Piñata Workshop

May 4 location_onBrentwood languageWebsite

Tap into your creativity at a family-friendly, hands-on workshop where you can build your own colorful piñata. The class comes with a margarita and a Mexican snack ($40+).

Feliz Cinco de Mayo

May 5 location_onCleveland Park languageWebsite

Children can visit the Cleveland Park Neighborhood Library to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla in Mexico. Youngsters can craft their own marigold flowers, make chili pepper shakers, and snack on Mexican candies (free, recommended for ages 5 to 12).

