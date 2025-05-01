Photos from the 12th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

NRF's Matt Shay, Washingtonian's Cathy Merrill, Vivian Salama, Margaret Brennan, Elisabeth Bumiller, Francesca Chambers, and Story Partners' Gloria Dittus
On Thursday, April 24, 2025 Washingtonian and Story Partners hosted the 12th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards, kicking off White House Correspondents’ Weekend. More than 500 guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to honor the 2025 award recipients, Elisabeth Bumiller, Margaret Brennan, Vivian Salama, and Francesca Chambers, for their significant contributions to the field of journalism.
The evening opened with remarks from National Retail Federation’s Matt Shay, who highlighted the essential role journalism plays in keeping the public informed. Story Partners’ Chair Gloria Dittus followed by thanking the event sponsors. Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill then took the stage to celebrate each honoree before presenting them with their awards.
Congratulations to this year’s distinguished honorees:
Elisabeth Bumiller, The New York Times, Hall of Fame Achievement
Margaret Brennan, CBS News, Outstanding Journalism in Broadcast
Vivian Salama, The Wall Street Journal, Outstanding Journalist in Print