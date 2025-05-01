Photos from the 12th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards

Written by
| Published on
NRF's Matt Shay, Washingtonian's Cathy Merrill, Vivian Salama, Margaret Brennan, Elisabeth Bumiller, Francesca Chambers, and Story Partners' Gloria Dittus

On Thursday, April 24, 2025 Washingtonian and Story Partners hosted the 12th annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards, kicking off White House Correspondents’ Weekend. More than 500 guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to honor the 2025 award recipients, Elisabeth Bumiller, Margaret Brennan, Vivian Salama, and Francesca Chambers, for their significant contributions to the field of journalism. 

The evening opened with remarks from National Retail Federation’s Matt Shay, who highlighted the essential role journalism plays in keeping the public informed. Story Partners’ Chair Gloria Dittus followed by thanking the event sponsors. Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill then took the stage to celebrate each honoree before presenting them with their awards.

Congratulations to this year’s distinguished honorees:

  • Elisabeth Bumiller, The New York Times, Hall of Fame Achievement 
  • Margaret Brennan, CBS News, Outstanding Journalism in Broadcast
  • Vivian Salama, The Wall Street Journal, Outstanding Journalist in Print
  • Francesca Chambers, USA Today, Start to Watch

We are grateful to our event sponsors for making the evening possible: National Retail Federation, American Beverage Association, American Council of Life Insurers, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Aflac, Alibaba, Amazon, American Petroleum Institute, Consumer Brand Association, Delta, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, National Association of Manufacturers, PhRMA, Southern Company, TOYOTA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

A special thank you to our wonderful vendor partners: The Society of the Cincinnati (Larz Anderson House), Ridgewells Catering, Trebella Events LLC, White Glove Rentals, Sweet Almond Macaroons, Extraordinary Events, and DJ Franky J

We’d also like to thank our drink partners for the evening: Diageo and Edrington.

Photographs by Daniel Swartz, Sophie Macaluso, and Evy Mages.

Julie Hirschfeld Davis, Punch Bowl News’ Anna Palmer, Keenan Austin Reed, and USA Today’s Susan Page
The Wall Street Journal’s Molly Ball and Ben Chang
Ben Dennis, USA Today’s Francesca Chambers, Michael Moroney and Jesse Rodriguez
NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell, Gloria Dittus, Kip Eideberg, and CBS News’ Margaret Brennan
Kyle Margolis and CNN’s Alayna Treene
Delta’s Lisa Hanna, Heather Wingate, and Gina Laughlin
Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill, Story Partners’ Gloria Dittus, and NRF’s Matt Shaw
The New York Times’ Elisabeth Bumiller (2025 honoree) and Washingtonian’s Sherri Dalphonse
Guests catching up before the evening remarks
Aflac’s Auston Andreson, Whytne Brooks, and Arrington Evans
Amazon’s Tim Doyle, Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill, and Washingtonian’s Susan Farkas
TOYOTA featured the new Lexus GX 550
ACLI’s David Chavern with Suzanne Chavern
NBC’s Andrea Mitchell with United Airlines’ Terri Fariello
Washingtonian’s Danesha Price-Quintanilla, Raquel Martin, Kirstin Garriss, NBC’s Arielle Hixon, CNN’s Eva McKend, Nana-Séntuo Bonsu, NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe, USA Today’s Francescha Chambers, HuffPost’s Phil Lewis, USA Today’s Monica Richardson, Fox 5’s Marissa Mitchell, Ashleigh Demi, Javier Lewis, Fox 5’s Chanelle Oliver, Setota Hailemariam, and Brooklyn Bass
Guests enjoying the remarks from the 2025 Washington Women in Journalism honorees
Matt Rivera and CNN’s Kasie Hunt
Matthew Torres and Arielle Hixson
NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe
The Wall Street Journal team: Josh Dawsey, Kristina Peterson, Vera Bergengruen, Vivian Salama, Aruna Viswanatha, Janet Adamy and Molly Ball
API’s Mollie O’Dell and Bethany Williams
Guests could take-away delicious macarons featuring our event sponsor logos
Cathy Merrill with Toyota’s Zachary Reed
The Washington Posts’ Carol Leonnig
Beautiful floral arrangements were created by Shawn Somerville of Trebella Events LLC
NBC’s Richard Hudock with MCNBC’s Hollie Tracz
The featured cocktails included a Spicy Jalapeño Margarita, a Paloma and a St. James’ Spirtz
Thank you to our drink partners Diageo and Edrington
API’s Mollie O’Dell, Andrew Kovalcin, and Tony P
The Washington Posts’ Sally Quinn and Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill
Matt Glassman, NBC’s Jackie Bradford and Evelyn Farkas
Guests listening to remarks from the 2025 honorees
NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly
DJ Franky J kept the vibes high throughout the evening
Ridgewells’ served up great food throughout the evening
Kelsey Walsh, Deirdre Heavy, Emma Woodhead, and Alison Main
Washingtonian gave out custom branded mints to guests

 

 

 

 

 

Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Manager, Marketing & Events

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day