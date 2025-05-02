DC Restaurants Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Parties, Margarita Specials, and Plenty of Tacos

Cinco de Mayo is Monday and whether you’re looking to eat, drink, dance, or do all of the above, there’s a DC-area restaurant or bar that’s ready to host you. Here are some of our picks—and several are getting the party started early this weekend.

333 G St., NW

On Sunday, May 4, the Arlo hotel’s rooftop bar will host an early Cinco de Mayo celebration from 2 to 9 PM. Munch on snacks like black-garlic-mole nachos and wagyu tacos, and sip such cocktails as the “Sencha in the City” with green tea and mezcal, while listening to beats by DJ XAVI. Tickets, which include one free drink, can be purchased for $25 here.

1602 U St., NW

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at a French restaurant might seem counterintuitive, but Baby Shank promises that its themed drag brunch on Saturday, May 3 will feature tequila shots and “queens serving up sass hotter than a jalapeño.” Tickets for the event, which do not include brunch or drinks, are available for $27 per person here.

1255 Union St., NE

On Monday, head to Stephen Starr’s Union Market Mexican restaurant for a daytime patio celebration with frozen mangonadas (pouches with spiked—or not—tamarind and hibiscus agua fresca), and walking tacos made in bags of Takis. The fun starts at 11:30 AM. A few specials, such as shrimp tostadas, will be offered over the weekend.

606 Florida Ave., NW

Head to this Shaw rooftop for a handful of drink specials from Friday, May 2 through Monday, May 5: $16 Corona buckets, $20 tequila flights, and free tastings of the restaurant’s exclusive tequila.

4928 Cordell Ave., Bethesda; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

These Maryland cantinas are offering Cinco de Mayo drink specials starting Friday, May 2. Look for $10 sangrias and pineapple/mezcal shots, as well as margaritas ranging from $13 to $16.

1835 18th St., NW

On Monday, this Adams Morgan institution’s happy hour specials will run from 11 AM to 5 PM. Guzzle a massive frozen margarita, swirled with flavors like peach and “sangrita,” for $6.50 a glass, or for $17.95 for a half pitcher and $40 for a full pitcher.

1011 K St NW

This Moxy hotel rooftop bar is hosting a “Cinco de Quatro” on Sunday, May 4. Festivities—including tacos, giveaways, and a DJ set from Teejay—will go from 5 to 10 PM. RSVP for free here.

1940 11th St., NW

On Sunday, May 4, this Shaw wine bar will hold an all-day happy hour, with discounts on dishes like tacos, taquitos, and white queso. Drinks include $8 margaritas and $5 tequila pop shots.

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Visit this retrofitted Metro-car-turned-bar on Saturday, May 3 to celebrate with food from taco trucks, mezcal specials, and party games. Festivities start at 4 PM and go on until midnight. RSVP for free here.

1221 Van St., SE; 1606 20th St., NW

Expect Monday crowds and plenty of food and drink specials at both locations of this Tex-Mex hangout. The doors in Dupont open at 2 PM, while Navy Yard gets started at 11:30 AM with bottomless brunch, all-day happy hour, and a DJ.

1640 Capital One Dr. N., Tysons

From 1 to 5 PM on Sunday, May 4, this sprawling Tysons Tex-Mex restaurant will host DJs, mariachi bands, and lawn games—and serve up $10 margaritas. On Monday, take advantage of all-day happy hour specials like $12 margaritas, as well as $10 taco and chilaquiles plates.

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

From Friday, May 2 through Monday, May 5, Paraíso‘s private dining room will become a margarita bar with live music and cocktail specials, including $9 single margaritas and $55 pitchers.

43 N St., NW

For $1 off “pico” back shots, half-off mezcal flights, and frozen strawberry margaritas, head to this Truxton Circle Tex-Mex destination from Friday, May 2 through Monday, May 5. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make a reservation here.

153 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill

This National Harbor Mexican restaurant has a packed lineup of Cinco de Mayo events and discounts from Friday, May 2 to Tuesday, May 6. Kick off the weekend on Friday with free tacos with the purchase of certain margaritas. Monday will feature live music and giveaways, and there are $5 tacos on Tuesday. Other specials, like $5 pomegranate jello shots, will be available all weekend long.

3930 Wisconsin Ave.; 6259 Little River Tpke., Alexandria; 20968 Southbank St., Sterling

At Taco Bamba‘s City Ridge location on May 3 (noon to 3 PM) and Landmark outpost on May 5 (6 to 9 PM), take advantage of free salsa and bachata lessons . Head to a DJ-ed patio party at the restaurant’s Sterling location on Saturday, May 3. And on Monday, City Ridge will serve up free margaritas (one per guest, while supplies last) from 5 to 7 PM.

1450 S Eads St., Arlington

From Saturday, May 3 through Monday, May 5, visit Taqueria Xochi‘s Crystal City location for all-day “Xochi Hour” specials like discounted tacos and $9 margaritas and glasses of wine.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

From Friday, May 2 through Monday, May 5, this Capitol Hill food hall will offer several festive specials. Graze on sweet-potato pastor tacos from Hi/Fi, a chorizo burger from Red Apron, elote from Linda’s, and pizza topped with carne asada and fries from Slice Joint. Stop by Show of Hands for $12 frozen margaritas, as well as $18 flights.