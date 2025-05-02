Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This May

About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Kermit the Frog
He’s this year’s commencement speaker at the University of Maryland.
Sherrilyn Ifill
She’s leading Howard University’s new 14th Amendment Center for Law and Democracy.
Laurence Leamer
The DC author’s new book is Warhol’s Muses, about Edie Sedgwick, Nico, and the artist’s other “superstars.”
Cagla Onal-Urel
Fans of her Green Almond Pantry are excited about the new sit-down spot My Little Chamomile.
Jonathan R. Alger
He recently started his job as the 16th president of American University.
Disinvited! Richard Grenell
The new head of the Kennedy Center had a bizarre email exchange with acclaimed local guitarist Yasmin Williams.
This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.