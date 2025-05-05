4 Great Travel Deals for Right Now

Golf at a PGA Classic

Where: PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; 800-863-2819.

What’s special: With six championship golf courses, this resort is a golfing mecca. It’s home to the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic, played on The Champion Course with its infamous Bear Trap. While golf is the main attraction, the resort also offers a multitude of other amenities including several pools; the 33,000 square-foot Sports & Racquet Club; and a 40,000 square-foot spa with 32 treatment areas and the “Waters of the World,” a collection of mineral pools with salts imported from around the globe.

The deal: The “Gold Golf Experience” offers a 20-percent savings on rooms and suites, each with a private balcony or terrace; one round of golf per stay per night on the Match, Fazio, Estate, Palmer, or Champion courses (a surcharge applies on the Champion and Palmer); a $25 breakfast credit; and access to resort amenities including the tennis and pickleball courts, fitness center, yoga and Pilates, and the resort pools. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to also receive two complimentary cocktails. Rates start at $365 a night after the discount for a double-occupancy room.

When: Valid for stays through August 31.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame

Where: Conrad Washington, DC, 950 New York Ave., NW; 202-844-5900.

What’s special: This luxury hotel is located in downtown DC’s CityCenter complex, within walking distance of such attractions as The White House, Ford’s Theater, and Smithsonian museums. In nice weather, guests can head to the rooftop bar, Summit, with its views of downtown DC, the US Capitol, and the Washington Monument. It offers shareable snacks, small plates, sliders, and an artisan ice cream bar. In addition, there are spirits from DC distillers, beers from the region’s breweries, and wines from wineries practicing sustainable farming and wine-making methods.

The deal: The “Grand Slam Baseball Package” includes 15 percent off the room rate, 30 percent off game tickets, and baseball-themed welcome amenities and souvenirs (a $20 gift card to use in the ballpark for food or in the team store, a Nationals-themed mug, T-shirts, and more). Washingtonian readers also receive a bottle of prosecco, a Conrad-branded candle, a luxurious eye mask, and a signature sleep kit. The package is only available on weekends. The stadium is a short Metro ride or a 10-minute drive. Room rates start at $400 after the discount. To book, email wasci.mkt@conradhotels.com.

When: Valid for stays now through October 31.

Beach It in Florida

Where: Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, Fort Lauderdale, FL; 754-336-3100.

What’s special: This oceanfront luxury hotel is on the quieter, north end of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Amenities include two horizon-edge pools (one adult, one kid friendly), poolside and beachside dining, and a spa. Guests can eat breakfast at Honey Fitz, sip cocktails and coastal Mediterranean bites at Evelyn’s, and dine at waterfront MAASS, an Eastern-Mediterranean restaurant. The beach concierge can help guests arrange nearby paddleboards, Jet Skis and lessons, and sailboats. Fort Lauderdale offers great shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

The deal: “The Washingtonian Exclusive” package includes a complimentary dessert for your room upon arrival and a ride on the hotel’s custom electric MOKE (a small electric, recreational vehicle, known for its retro design). Room rates start at $500. To book, readers can click here and reply back to the confirmation email stating that it is the Washingtonian deal.

When: Valid for stays through November 1.

Up in the Mountains

Where: Snowpine Lodge, Alta, Utah; 801-742-2000.

What’s special: Family-owned, this 60-room boutique hotel is at the top of Utah’s breathtaking Little Cottonwood Canyon. Once a general store, the property underwent a $60 million renovation in 2019 and now blends its rich history, modern luxury, and incredible outdoor access. In winter, guests enjoy true ski-in, ski-out convenience right from the lodge. In summer, guests can hike and bike miles of trails through Alta’s wildflower-filled meadows; enjoy a heated pool or hot tubs; unwind at the Stillwell Spa with massages, oxygen therapy, and alpine-inspired treatments; and play in a game room with billiards, ping pong, and vintage arcade games. Guests can dine at Swen’s Restaurant, framed by mountain views, and enjoy The Gulch Pub with elevated pub fare and signature cocktails.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” deal includes up to 20 percent off the best available room rates midweek and on select weekends during the summer. In addition, guests get a $25 daily resort credit to enjoy the spa or dining. Rates start at $239 before the discount. To get the deal, use code WASHMAG.

When: Valid for stays through August 31.