6 Must-Try Restaurants in DC’s Mini Mexico Corridor

The stretch of 14th Street north of the Columbia Heights Metro is as close as DC proper gets to having its own “Little Mexico.” (Maybe “Mini Mexico” would be a better moniker.) A few mighty blocks are packed with great places for tacos, margaritas, and a wide range of modern and traditional specialties. Here are six of our favorite restaurants and bars in the neighborhood:

3903 14th St., NW

This modern Mexican gem moved down the block to a larger location, but it’s still as destination-worthy as ever. Order anything with seafood, particularly the scallop tostada with salsa macha or kampachi tiradito with a vivid mango leche de tigre and black sesame chile oil. Dare we say these are the best tacos in town? The al pastor is a model version of the classic, but the place is also known for its popcorn-like chicatana ants, which are folded into handmade tortillas with stewed tomatoes and onions. Add on an “al pastor” margarita with mezcal, pineapple, and guajillo chile for the perfect meal.

3714 14th St., NW

Chef Alfredo Solis worked his way up from washing dishes to owning several of DC’s top Mexican spots, along with his sister Jessica. The Mexico City natives pride themselves on their sheet-thin tortillas pressed to order from small batches of masa. The tortillas make an ideal foundation for lengua or carnitas tacos, or for stretchy strands of bubbling queso fundido. We’re also fans of the classic ceviche and shrimp cocktail—plus any drink with mezcal.

3704 14th St., NW

Seafood tops everything from guacamole to nachos at this coastal Mexican restaurant from chef Alfredo Solis, also behind the nearby Mezcalero. But the go-to here is Sinaloa-style vuelve a la vida (translation: “return to life”), a bountiful mix of crab, shrimp, octopus, lobster, and avocado in spicy citrus broth. Mexican pizzas are another intriguing surprise, especially those topped with chicken and mole poblano or with chiles rellenos.

3710 14th St., NW

Owners Dio Montero and Mirna Alvarado—who immigrated from Mexico more than two decades ago and at one point worked for José Andrés—cook for neighbors as they might for family. That means handmade corn tortillas for carnitas or octopus-stuffed tacos and homey specialties from their native Puebla, such as the popular chicken mole. It also means generous margaritas, including spicy mezcal and blood-orange varieties.

3475 14th St., NW

The name says it all. The underrated cocktail menu at this agave-spirit-loving spot, from the owners of Taqueria Habanero, features some seriously stunning drinks, including a purple-tinted lavender-mezcal concoction and hibiscus margs (the latter is $8 at happy hour). Pad your stomach with tacos, pupusas, queso fundido, or a brisket birria torta.

3429 14th St., NW

This worn-in Mexican and Salvadoran carryout/bakery opens early with traditional breakfast plates and fresh-baked breads. Grab some tongs and fill a tray with sweet concha rolls, spongy mantecada muffins, and other carby treats. You’ll also find plenty of other staples: tortas, tamales, sopes, tostadas, no-frills streets tacos, and much more. While it’s mostly a takeout joint, there are shaded picnic tables outside and a handful of counter stools inside, where you may catch the kitchen crew singing along to the blasting Mexican tunes.

This story was updated May 5, 2025 from a previous version.

