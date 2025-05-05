Stumpy Stans Can Now Preorder a Bobblehead of the Beloved Tree

Stumpy nation, convene: the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is now offering pre-orders for its new Stumpy bobblehead. For 30 bucks plus shipping, you can nab one of 2,025 exclusive bobbleheads celebrating DC’s heroic little tree that could.

Last year, Stumpy was removed from the Tidal Basin as part of the National Park Service’s seawall reconstruction efforts at the Tidal Basin. But the scrawny, scraggly tree—a gritty survivor to its core—lives on: the National Arboretum has successfully propagated cuttings from Stumpy, meaning five baby Stumpettes could one day take the place of the original, and the Washington Post has even selected a Stumpy successor. And now, to further carry on the legacy of this District legend, come the bobbleheads.

These bobbleheads feature a seven-inch likeness of the beloved tree during peak bloom, with the name “STUMPY” proudly spelled out at the figurine base. They’re expected to ship in November, which, while still a long ways off, means that your Stumpy figurine can bring a splash of springtime cheer right as the winter gloom begins.

Stumpy joins a host of District notables who don’t play sports professionally but have been immortalized in bobblehead form, including former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.