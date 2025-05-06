This exquisite Vienna estate seamlessly blends luxury with accessibility, offering ideal main-level living. Discreet modifications beautifully enhance the home’s functionality. Expertly designed for multi-generational living, the main level features 3800+ square feet, including dual primary suites, and a guest room. The expansive walk out lower level adds 2000+ square feet with two bedrooms, a full bath, a gym, and a second kitchen perfect for an in-law, au pair, or caretaker suite.

The impressive main level showcases 12-foot ceilings, wide hallways, oversized doors, and hardwood flooring throughout, ensuring ease of movement while exuding luxury with high-quality molding, trim, cabinetry, tray ceilings, and abundant windows.

Additional accessibility features include a flagstone ramp to the welcoming front porch, and gently sloping pathways surrounding the exterior of the home for ease of access to both levels and the deck. The expanded 3.5-car side-load garage accommodates larger vehicles, and a wide ramp provides convenient entry into the home’s mudroom.

The outdoor spaces offer privacy, scenic nature and wildlife views. The beautifully landscaped 0.83-acre corner lot boasts exceptional curb appeal with a stone path to the front, and the backyard borders trees and a creek.

Located in highly sought-after Vienna, the residence provides convenient access to commuter routes, shopping, dining in Tysons and Reston Town Center, and Dulles Airport.

Address: 10601 Little Run Farm Court Vienna, VA 22182

For more details, please visit https://justphonejoan.com/listing/VA/Vienna/10601-Little-Run-Farm-Court-22182/209777346

Contact:

Joan Reimann

Joan@JustPhoneJoan.com

703-505-5626