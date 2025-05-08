4 Open Houses to See this Weekend

For our open-house picks this Mother’s Day weekend, we’re spotlighting a Petworth rowhouse, a newly renovated Takoma Park rambler, and an Alexandria townhouse. And in the luxe bracket, check out this 8,000-square-foot listing near Old Town.

A Takoma Park House

Price: $1.2499 million

Where: 605 Elm Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: .26 acres

Listing agents: Anna Mackler and Barak Sky, Sky Group of Long & Foster Real Estate

Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1:30 PM – 4 PM

A short walk from downtown Takoma Park, this newly renovated and expanded 1955 rambler features an updated kitchen with marble counters and white oak cabinets, a lower level that can double as a guest suite, a screened-in porch, and a brick patio that overlooks a large, tree-lined yard.

A Petworth Rowhouse

Price: $745,000

Where: 5232 5th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Jesse Oakley, Compass

Open House: Sunday, May 11, 2 PM – 4 PM

This 1926 rowhouse sports original hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and an updated kitchen with a scalloped backsplash.

An Alexandria Townhouse

Price: $1.2 million

Where: 915 S Saint Asaph St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Sarah Bobbin, Corcoran McEnearney

Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1 PM – 3 PM

This Old Town townhouse near Jones Point Park boasts a striking blue kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace in the primary bedroom, and a multi-purpose rec room on the lower level.

A Luxe Alexandria Listing

Price: $3.499 million

Where: 414 Rucker Pl.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/8

Lot size: .23 acres

Listing agents: Laura Sacher and Lillian York, Compass

Open House: Saturday, May 10, 1 PM – 4 PM

This newly renovated 8,000-square-foot house on an elevated, tree-lined lot in Rosemont features a wrap-around porch, herringbone hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, a luxe kitchen with a butler’s pantry, and a primary bedroom with a private porch.