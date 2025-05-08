9 Embassies to Check Out During the EU Open Houses This Weekend

We hope you kept your globetrotting shoes out. This Saturday, visitors will have another chance to embassy hop–and this time it’s around Europe. Some 27 European Union countries will open their doors to the public from 10 AM to 4 PM on May 10. The EU Open House event comes on the heels of Europe Day, a May 9 holiday celebrating the day in 1950 that the French proposed the Schuman Declaration, which helped launch the European Coal and Steel Community or what we know today as the European Union.

As with last week’s non-EU embassy open houses, visitors can expect lots of live music, authentic food options from around the continent, and national art displays. You could pick up some Italian or Greek food, celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music at the Embassy of Austria, or get in on some Irish dance action at the Emerald Isle’s open house on 30th street. (Sadly, the private group tours of the Ambassador to the Netherlands’s residence are already sold out.) To map out your route for Saturday, check out the EU’s digital map of where each participating embassy is located across the northwest. For more information on all participating embassies, check out the EU’s website.

While it’s hard to choose, here are the nine stops we’re most excited about:

Czech Republic

3900 Spring of Freedom St., NW

This week marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe day, the day marking the end of World War II on the European continent when the Allied Powers accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany. The Czech Embassy will devote its open house to this commemoration, displaying military Jeeps and trucks, playing radio broadcasts from WWII, and showing an educational exhibit about how the United States helped liberate the nation’s Pilsen region from occupied territory. Not a history buff? The embassy will also have Czech Pilsner beer and food, a fashion display, live jazz, and a demonstration of police canines.

Hungary

3910 Shoemaker St., NW

Speaking of dogs, canine lovers should make a stop at the Embassy of Hungary. Visitors can hang with Vizsla and Puli dogs, two loyal Hungarian breeds. The Vizsla is an affectionate and gentle golden pointer, while the Puli is a braided herder that resembles a mop. There will also be Hungarian wine and food options, as well as folk music to dance to.

Portugal

2012 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Try your luck at the Portuguese Embassy on Saturday with a chance to win a free trip to the Iberian country. The embassy will be raffling off trips to Portugal during their open house. They will also have live Fado guitar music with folk dancing, Portuguese food and drink, and a photo exhibit.

Poland

2640 16th St., NW

Ahead of a Sunday screening of a documentary about prominent 1920’s Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka, the embassy will dedicate its open house to Poland in the 1920’s and the life of Lempicka. There will be themed trivia, 1920’s dance classes on the Charleston and Shimmy, live piano music, and a vintage photo booth.

Spain

2801 16th St., NW

Visitors to the Spanish embassy this weekend have the chance to win 35,000 miles to travel on Iberia Airlines, about enough to cover a trip from Washington to Madrid. The embassy will also be serving Spanish food and drink and giving out information on the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage. On the sports side, there will be Spanish soccer jerseys for sale, and discussions on the international relations behind the Miami Dolphins game to be played in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the home stadium of Real Madrid.

Finland

3301 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Another travel giveaway will take place at the Embassy of Finland, where jet-setters could win a flight to the Baltic country. The embassy will also have samples of Finnish food and drink, and Finnish cartoon Moomin characters will be out and about.

Slovenia

2410 California St., NW

Visitors will be serenaded by live accordion music while they munch away on Kranjska klobasa, or sausage from the Carnolia region. For sweets lovers, top off your Slovenian meal with walnut potica (imagine a walnut-filled pastry resembling a cinnamon roll).

EU Delegation (including Belgium, Malta, and Latvia)

2175 K St., NW

Right off Washington Circle, the EU delegation will be hosting the embassies of Belgium, Malta, and Latvia as part of their open house. There will be free food, Belgian waffles, and a comic book exhibit. Tired from a long day of globetrotting? Perk up with a Smurf hug! No, seriously, there will be Belgian Smurfs.

Ukraine House

2134 Kalorama Rd., NW

In case you missed it last weekend, the Ukraine House is back for another round of festivities. Stop by for round two of preparing Holubtsi, or Ukrainian stuffed cabbage rolls, and Ukrainian crafting.