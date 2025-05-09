Sponsored Content
One of the cornerstones of Pride festivities are colorful and diverse food and beverage offerings — and nothing complements those bites and sips more than Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal.
Not only are the balanced and elegant flavors of Casamigos perfect for drinking in a range of cocktails (or on its own — no salt and lime needed), but friendship and community are a cornerstone of the brand itself. Casamigos was created by friends, for friends. The result is a great tasting tequila intended to be shared with close friends in genuine moments of connection. It’s an easy-drinking, adaptable ultra-premium tequila that goes with anything, anyone, anywhere.
We can’t think of a better vibe to bring to Pride than that of friendship and fun — and Casamigos helps keep that energy going all day (and night!) long. Keep reading for a list of some of the best DC-area spots for sipping on Casamigos during Pride Month.
Agua 301
301 Water St., SE
One of the best complements of the smooth, rich flavors of Casamigos is the bold essence of Mexican cuisine. At Navy Yard’s Agua 301, enjoy Casamigos neat, on the rocks, or in a hand-crafted cocktail while savoring gourmet tacos and tapas. However you order it, the high quality of Casamigos tequila is sure to elevate your dining experience.
RowHouse at the Cambria
69 Q St., SW
In honor of Pride Week, the Cambria hotel’s RowHouse restaurant and bar will continue to demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity with a Casamigos margarita featuring pink lychee, agave, and a splash of cranberry juice. The high-quality cocktail is vibrant in color and flavor, with sweet and floral notes that reflect the hotel’s chic atmosphere.
City Taphouse Dupont
1250 Connecticut Ave., NW
At City Taphouse’s Dupont Circle location, World Pride festivities are in full swing with a specially-crafted Casamigos cocktail, scrumptious bar bites, and infectious energy. Keep the party going all weekend long with weekly drag brunches, headlined by none other than Crystal Edge — it’s the perfect way to celebrate love, inclusivity, and Pride!
JR’s Bar
1519 17th St., NW
Since 1986, JR’s has been a cornerstone of DC’s LGBTQ+ scene — and this year, it has spared no expense for its celebration of Pride. The bar participates in DC’s historic annual high heel race, as well as the 17th Street Pride Block Party. With its high-energy atmosphere and engaging lights, music, and drag performance, JR’s is the ultimate Pride party vibe.
Kiki
915 U St., NW
Kiki is known for its lively energy, and its current Pride feature, a Casamigos peach margarita, is right on brand. The drink’s fruity, tropical vibes and top-tier tequila make it perfectly sippable — whether you’re having a chat on the Kiki patio or dancing into the night.
Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U St., NW
Combine the invigorating culture of a sports bar with the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere of an LGBTQ+ bar and you have Nellie’s, established almost 20 years ago in the U Street corridor. Between game screenings, live DJ sets, and the bar’s iconic drag brunch, Nellie’s is a utopia for sports fans and nightlife lovers alike.
Pink Tiger
751 Wharf St., SW
Pink Tiger, the new Wharf eatery specializing in “Asian fare with American flair,” will dazzle with a pink-glitter-infused Casamigos cocktail for pride week. Sip the feed-friendly beverage between bites of luxurious offerings like ahi tuna nachos, sweet-and-savory skewers, and spicy crab curry.
Shakers
2014 9th St., NW
Boasting drag performances, iconic DJs, karaoke nights, and an inviting patio, Shakers is a casual and inclusive space for celebrating Pride. While you’re there, try inventive mixed drinks — and make sure to step out on the dance floor for a song (or two, or three…).
Stoney’s on P
1433 P St., NW
Casamigos margaritas + free Pride swag = the perfect combination. Luckily, Stoney’s on P Street will have plenty of both! Stop by this 50-year-old neighborhood bar and celebrate Pride in style.
Uproar
639 Florida Ave., NW
With three floors “celebrating the diversity, camaraderie, and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community,” all are welcome to pay Uproar a visit — and to participate in a bear-themed celebration or an all-night dance party.