These Airbnbs in DC are close to some of the festivals events, and have availability.

Washington, DC, will celebrate its 50th anniversary of Pride this spring just as the WorldPride festival lands in the city. From parades and parties to concerts and conferences, there are three full weeks of events scheduled all around town. With festivities kicking off soon, Airbnb options are limited, but we’ve sorted through dozens to find the ones with the best reviews and the most availability. Here are 11 Airbnbs in DC you can book in time for WorldPride, organized by neighborhood, along with the events that are near them.

14th Street, Logan Circle, Dupont Circle

WorldPride events nearby: “WorldPride Mega Party” and “Unraveled: The Official Women’s Party,” both at The Park at 14th; the parade, which starts along the 14th street corridor; and the 17th Street Block Party.

A Studio Apartment in Dupont Circle

This pet-friendly first-floor studio apartment has a queen-sized bed and hardwood floors.
Max guests: 2
Closest Metro station: Dupont Circle

Find more information about this rental here.

 

A One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Apartment in Dupont Circle

Guests sleep on a double bed in this pet-friendly “chic micro one-bedroom” brownstone apartment in Dupont Circle.
Max guests: 2
Closest Metro station: Dupont Circle

Find more information about this rental here.

 

2BR1BA Pride Airbnb in Dupont
2BR1BA Pride Airbnb Dupont

A Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Apartment in Logan Circle 

This two-bedroom English-basement-style apartment has windows for natural light, and a queen-sized bed in each room—plus, all 5-star reviews.
Max guests: 4
Closest Metro station: U Street/African-American Civil War Memorial/Cardozo

Find more information about this rental here.

 

One Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in Dupont Circle

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is pet friendly, located on the first floor, and has a modern aesthetic.
Max guests: 2
Closest Metro station: Dupont Circle

Find more information about this rental here.

 

Shaw, Bloomingdale

WorldPride events nearby: Smaller events, including the Glitter Ball Drag Show and Homme Brunch events at Shaw’s Tavern; plus, shows at the Atlantis and the 9:30 Club.

 

A One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo Near Shaw

This condo sleeps four with a queen bed in the bedroom and a pull-out couch in the living room.
Max guests: 4
Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

Find more information about this rental here.

 

A One-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Apartment in Bloomingdale

This modern, English-basement-style apartment has a queen bed in the bedroom.
Max guests: 3
Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

Find more information about this rental here.

 

A One-Bedroom Condo in Shaw

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo accommodates four, with a double bed in the bedroom and a pull-out couch in the living room.
Max guests: 4
Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

Find more information about this rental here.

 

A Two-Bedroom, Two-and-a-Half-Bathroom Townhouse in Bloomingdale

Among the bigger rentals on our list, this two-bedroom, two-and-a half-bath townhouse in Bloomingdale has queen beds in each of its bedrooms, plus the owners will consider one or two additional guests on the couch or air mattresses, on a case-by-case basis.
Max capacity: 4-6
Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

 

More Neighborhoods

Just outside the hustle and bustle of the festival’s main events, these rentals offers easy transit access. 

 

Pride Airbnbs noma
pride airbnbs noma2

A One-Bedroom, One Bathroom House in NoMa

A five-minute walk from the Metro, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom house can accomodate four people with two full-sized beds in one bedroom.
Max guests: 4
Closest Metro station: NoMa–Gallaudet U

Find more information about this rental here.

 

A Townhouse in Park View

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom townhouse in the Park View neighborhood has a private rooftop space, and is a 15-minute walk to the Metro station—and even closer to several bus stops.
Max guests: 2
Closest Metro station: Columbia Heights

Find more information about this rental here.

 

One Bedroom With Five Beds in Capitol Hill

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental in a Capitol Hill row home accommodates five guests with one queen-sized bed, a bunk bed, and an air mattress.
Max guests: 5
Closest Metro station: Capitol South Station

Find more information about this rental here.

 

