Washington, DC, will celebrate its 50th anniversary of Pride this spring just as the WorldPride festival lands in the city. From parades and parties to concerts and conferences, there are three full weeks of events scheduled all around town. With festivities kicking off soon, Airbnb options are limited, but we’ve sorted through dozens to find the ones with the best reviews and the most availability. Here are 11 Airbnbs in DC you can book in time for WorldPride, organized by neighborhood, along with the events that are near them.

14th Street, Logan Circle, Dupont Circle

WorldPride events nearby: “WorldPride Mega Party” and “Unraveled: The Official Women’s Party,” both at The Park at 14th; the parade, which starts along the 14th street corridor; and the 17th Street Block Party.

This pet-friendly first-floor studio apartment has a queen-sized bed and hardwood floors.

Max guests: 2

Closest Metro station: Dupont Circle

Guests sleep on a double bed in this pet-friendly “chic micro one-bedroom” brownstone apartment in Dupont Circle.

Max guests: 2

Closest Metro station: Dupont Circle

This two-bedroom English-basement-style apartment has windows for natural light, and a queen-sized bed in each room—plus, all 5-star reviews.

Max guests: 4

Closest Metro station: U Street/African-American Civil War Memorial/Cardozo

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is pet friendly, located on the first floor, and has a modern aesthetic.

Max guests: 2

Closest Metro station: Dupont Circle

Shaw, Bloomingdale

WorldPride events nearby: Smaller events, including the Glitter Ball Drag Show and Homme Brunch events at Shaw’s Tavern; plus, shows at the Atlantis and the 9:30 Club.

This condo sleeps four with a queen bed in the bedroom and a pull-out couch in the living room.

Max guests: 4

Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

This modern, English-basement-style apartment has a queen bed in the bedroom.

Max guests: 3

Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo accommodates four, with a double bed in the bedroom and a pull-out couch in the living room.

Max guests: 4

Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

Among the bigger rentals on our list, this two-bedroom, two-and-a half-bath townhouse in Bloomingdale has queen beds in each of its bedrooms, plus the owners will consider one or two additional guests on the couch or air mattresses, on a case-by-case basis.

Max capacity: 4-6

Closest Metro station: Shaw-Howard University

More Neighborhoods

Just outside the hustle and bustle of the festival’s main events, these rentals offers easy transit access.

A five-minute walk from the Metro, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom house can accomodate four people with two full-sized beds in one bedroom.

Max guests: 4

Closest Metro station: NoMa–Gallaudet U

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom townhouse in the Park View neighborhood has a private rooftop space, and is a 15-minute walk to the Metro station—and even closer to several bus stops.

Max guests: 2

Closest Metro station: Columbia Heights

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental in a Capitol Hill row home accommodates five guests with one queen-sized bed, a bunk bed, and an air mattress.

Max guests: 5

Closest Metro station: Capitol South Station

