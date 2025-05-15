4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Our open-house picks this week include a Glover Park rowhouse, an Arlington Colonial, and a Bethesda mid-century modern designed by a celebrated local architect. In the luxury category, we’ve got another listing with some history: a Capitol Hill house that dates to the 1820s.

Bethesda Mid-Century Modern

Price: $1.475 million

Where: 5807 Massachusetts Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: .20 acres

Listing agents: Andre Perez, Compass

Open house: Saturday, May 17, 1 PM — 3 PM and Sunday, May 18, 2 PM — 4 PM

This mid-century house in Bethesda was designed by the late DC architect Francis Donald Lethbridge, who was responsible for Arlington National Cemetery’s master plan and was known as the father of historic preservation in the region. Features of the house include a gas fireplace in the living room, floor-to-ceiling windows, an in-law suite with built-ins on the lower level, and a large deck in the backyard.

Glover Park Rowhouse

Price: $1.4699 million

Where: 3811 Benton St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Alan Chargin, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Open house: Saturday, May 17, 2 PM — 4 PM

Highlights of this 1930 Glover Park rowhouse include an updated kitchen, built-ins in the living room, sliding glass doors that open onto a back deck, an in-law suite on the lower level, and off-street parking.

Arlington Colonial

Price: $1.395 million

Where: 4853 Little Falls Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5

Lot size: .14 acres

Listing agents: Julia Fortin and Wendy Banner, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, May 17, 2 PM — 4 PM

This renovated 1965 house near Washington Golf & Country Club sports a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook and walk-in pantry, marble-tiled bathrooms, and a patio in the fenced-in backyard.

Capitol Hill Federal

Price: $2.995 million

Where: 700 6th St., SE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3.5

Lot size: .12 acres

Listing agents: Brent Jackson and Robert Sanders, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, May 18, 1 PM – 3 PM and Tuesday, May 20, 1 PM – 2 PM

This Capitol Hill house dates to the 1820s and is on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years. The house retains its original fireplaces and pine floors but was renovated over the years by the current owners.