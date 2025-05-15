7 Major Music Festivals Coming to the DC Area This Summer

Superstar artists and major DJs such as Jennifer Lopez, Tiësto, and Summer Walker perform at some of the area’s biggest music festivals this season. Snag a ticket to World Pride Music Festival, Broccoli City, and more to see some of your favorite entertainers live.

1. Project Glow

location_on RFK Festival Grounds language Website May 31-June 1

Move your feet to all of your favorite electronic and dance music artists live. Project Glow lights up RFK Festival Grounds with high-energy beats across three stages with more than 35 artists, DJs, and producers sharing the lineup. The homegrown festival is headlined by big creators Tiësto, Chris Lake, Loud Luxury, and more ($85+ for one-day pass, $139+ for two-day pass).

2. World Pride Music Festival

location_on RFK Festival Grounds language Website June 6-7

International pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan headline the festival, collaborating with major artists such as Zedd, Kim Petras, Sofi Tukker, Tinashe, and others. There will be three stages of simultaneous performances, which means plenty of space to follow JLo’s lyrical lead to Dance the night away/ Live your life and stay young on the floor ($119+ for single day pass, $259+ for two-day pass).

3. Vans Warped Tour

location_on RFK Festival Grounds language Website June 14-15

After a six-year hiatus, the Warped Tour returns to DC to commemorate the touring rock music festival’s 30th anniversary. Fans of ’90s punk rock mania can create new memories at this summer’s two-day showcase featuring more than 70 live acts ($259+, tickets sold out, but waitlist is available).

4. Home Rule Music Festival

location_on The Parks at Walter Reed, Alethia Tanner Park language Website June 21, October 4

This celebration of DC’s musical roots kicks off at the Parks at Walter Reed on June 21 with a tribute to DC legend Roberta Flack by Imani-Grace Cooper, followed by sets from Farafina Kan Ensemble and go-go group New Impressionz. In October, the Home Rule Music Festival will host another free outdoor concert at Alethia Tanner Park (free, NoMa, Takoma Park).

5. National Cannabis Festival

location_on RFK Festival Grounds language Website July 18-19

This year, the two-day concert-style National Cannabis Festival—usually a spring event—returns to Washington for a summertime showcase. The event has yet to announce the performers, but past years have included live music from hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Redman, go-go acts Backyard Band, and other local talents ($75+).

6. Broccoli City Weekend

location_on Nationals Park, Echostage language Website August 8-10

Black-owned enterprise Broccoli City is remixing their annual festivities. This year, the festival will host a weekend of hip-hop and R&B events. On August 8, karaoke enthusiasts can tap into their star power at a trap music sing-along at Echostage. The following day, festival-goers can eat bites from food trucks, shop vendors, and listen to DJ tunes at a block party at The Bullpen. The grand finale is a sold-out Chris Brown concert at Nationals Park featuring vocalists Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller on August 10 ($56+ for karaoke, $30+ for block party, $238+ for concert).

7. DC Jazz Festival

location_on Wharf language Website August 27-31

DC Jazz Fest has a finger-snapping schedule filled with award-winning artists and musicians including Latin jazz player Eddie Palmieri, bassist Ron Carter, R&B singer Lalah Hathaway, and local group The String Queens. Most of the shows and concerts will take place at the Wharf-area venues Arena Stage and the Anthem ($25+).

Join the conversation!