DC

1

Where: Southwest Waterfront.

Bought by: Michael Boren, Clearwater Analytics founder and US undersecretary for natural resources and environment, and Joan Boren.

Listed: $7,300,000.

Sold: $6,000,000.

Days on market: 605.

Bragging points: An end-unit penthouse in the Amaris complex, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half baths, two kitchens, and 1,700 square feet of private outdoor space.

2

Where: Woodley Park.

Bought by: Jason Ryan, deputy director of media relations at American Clean Power and a former ABC News producer.

Listed: $3,195,000.

Sold: $3,100,000.

Days on market: 101.

Bragging points: A circa-1912 Beaux Arts townhouse with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, four fireplaces, a skylight, a renovated in-law suite, and a rear screened porch.

3

Where: Woodland Normanstone.

Bought by: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Sold by: Frank White Jr. and Sylvia White.

Sold: $23,000,000.

Bragging points: A 15,400-square-foot red-brick mansion designed by Robert Gurney, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, a basketball court, a swimming pool, a vegetable garden, a fire pit, and a spacious lawn.

4

Where: Georgetown.

Bought by: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Listed: $4,695,000.

Sold: $4,430,000.

Bragging points:A semidetached townhouse with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, six fireplaces, an upstairs reading nook, a wine cellar, a recreation room, and a rear terrace.

5

Where:Dupont Circle.

Bought by: Brian Latko and Tracy Nowski, partners at McKinsey & Company.

Listed: $3,749,000.

Sold: $3,700,000.

Days on market: 73.

Bragging points: A renovated townhouse with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, an elevator, a rooftop deck, and a lower-level apartment.

6

Where:Wesley Heights.

Bought by: Michael A. Mazzuchi, senior counsel at Cleary Gottlieb.

Listed: $3,500,000.

Sold: $3,475,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points: A 1930 Tudor with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half baths, three fireplaces, a recreation room, a large patio, and a landscaped garden area.

Maryland

7

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Jeffrey B. Wall, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, and Porter Wilkinson, counselor and chief of staff to the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents.

Listed: $7,000,000.

Sold: $7,000,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points:A 6,464-square-foot custom-built house on a half acre, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths, two fire-places, and a covered porch with a dining area.

This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.