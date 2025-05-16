Kristi Noem Wants a New Plane and a Reality Show, Kennedy Center Staff Plans to Unionize, and Trump’s Birthday Parade Could Cost $45 Million

Good morning. Showers likely, with a high around 90 today. More rain possible overnight, with a low around 69.

Sports this weekend: The Capitals’ playoff dreams ended last night with a tough 3-1 loss to Carolina. The Mystics open their season today with a home game against the Atlanta Dream. They’ll visit the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The Nationals are at the Orioles all weekend. The Washington Spirit will host Utah Royals FC Saturday. D.C. United will visit Nashville Saturday. Loudoun United FC will visit Miami FC Saturday. Old Glory DC will visit Anthem Rugby Carolina Sunday. The DC Defenders will host the Arlington Renegades Sunday, which is not a local game; apparently there’s an Arlington in Texas.

Sweet Honey in the Rock, “Ella’s Song.” The Strathmore will present “Over My Head, I Hear Music in the Air: A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Bernice Johnson Reagon” tonight. Toshi Reagon, Lizz Wright, and the Original SNCC Freedom Singers join others to salute the work of the scholar, civil rights activist, and Sweet Honey in the Rock founder Bernice Johnson Reagon, who died last year.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Bench press: The Supreme Court considered President Trump‘s order that seeks to end birthright citizenship yesterday in a rare proceeding that consolidated three cases and considered “whether lower-court judges can issue what are known as universal injunctions to block an order nationwide.” (SCOTUSblog) Trump’s order itself “found no traction” among the justices, but the court “sounded inclined to rein in” nationwide injunctions. (Politico) Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh seemed skeptical about how states could resolve issues of citizenship if Trump’s order weren’t blocked nationwide. (Washington Post)

That’s dear, leader: The military parade planned to coincide with Trump’s birthday next month will cost as much as $45 million and require “dozens of warplanes, hundreds of Army vehicles and thousands of soldiers from across the country sleeping in downtown government office buildings.” (Washington Post) The parade, ostensibly planned to celebrate the Army’s anniversary, will feature soldiers marching in period uniforms, though the Army is “struggling to outfit soldiers in uniforms from the War of 1812 and the Spanish-American War.” (USA Today) Related: Trump’s military buildups at the southern border “continue to grow in size, scope and sophistication even as the debate over the benefits and drawbacks rages on.” (NYT)

The ICE is right? Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is “pushing for an actual reality show pitting immigrants against each other ‘for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship.'” (Daily Mail) Noem has requested a new Gulfstream private jet. (Washington Post) Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment of T-shirts critical of ICE and cops. (404 Media)

Shell game: Administration officials claimed a post by former FBI director James Comey that showed shells spelling “86 47” was a threat on Trump’s life. (NBC News) Comey said he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence” and deleted the post. (James Comey) Meanwhile: The FBI “is disbanding a squad in its Washington field office that investigates allegations of fraud and public corruption against members of Congress and other federal officials.” (AP)

Shush hour: Some congressional Republicans are upset about Trump’s meddling in the Library of Congress. (NYT) ” This administration seeks to advance its interests through jerks of authority and the authority of jerks.” (National Review)

Administration perambulation: The Social Security Administration is considering ending a DOGE-inspired initiative to root out phone fraud after finding no significant fraud and that the effort caused delays for everyone else. (NextGov/FCW) Walmart warned that tariffs would result in higher prices just in time for back-to-school shopping. (AP) Polluted water enthusiast RFK Jr.‘s Department of Health and Human Services is poised to “drop recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers and children get Covid-19 vaccines as a matter of routine.” (WSJ) The Voice of America plans to fire as many as 500 contractors, who include many of the service’s journalists. (Washington Post) New FEMA head David Richardson says the agency “doesn’t yet have a fully formed disaster-response plan” as hurricane season approaches, the Wall Street Journal reports. (WSJ) Trump’s political team urged US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene not to run for Senate by showing her a poll they commissioned that showed her losing by double digits. (WSJ) Grok, the AI something-or-other on Elon Musk‘s X, spent much of Wednesday talking about “white genocide.” (404 Media) Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville was among the restaurants that closed to avoid immigration agents. (Nashville Scene)

One snazzy open house this weekend:

This Capitol Hill federal dates to the 1820s and is on the market for the first time in nearly 40 years. The five bedroom house retains its original fireplaces and pine floors. It’s listed at $2.995 million, and you can see it Sunday. Here are three more great open houses this weekend.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• Last month’s luxury real estate transactions—and the boldfaced names who made them.

• Lobby Bar, a throwback Capitol Hill restaurant and cocktail spot that “screams classic American,” opens today.

• Home Rule, Vans Warped Tour, and five other music festivals coming this summer.

Local news links:

• Workers at the Kennedy Center plan to unionize. They’ll skip the step of asking for voluntary recognition and go straight to an NLRB election. (Washington Post)

• Council Chairman Phil Mendelson says a deal on a Commanders stadium is likely. (WTOP)

• “An audit of Maryland autopsies has uncovered at least 36 deaths in police custody that should have been considered homicide.” (AP)

• FAA and Pentagon bigwigs met yesterday to discuss air safety at National Airport. (CNN)

• It may not be long before you can ride Metro simply by tapping your debit or credit card. (WUSA9)

• Fairfax County is among the “Top 10 least affordable places in the nation when it comes to new teachers and housing, according to a new report. (WTOP)

• Police are investigating the stabbing of a boy outside the Takoma Metro station. (WUSA9)

• Authorities in Prince William County charged Svetlana Mironva Caulfield with animal cruelty and removed 23 cats from her house near Manassas. (InsideNoVa)

• Are Rosslyn’s skywalks anachronisms or valuable pedestrian infrastructure? (ARLnow)

• Is DC Mayor Muriel Bowser looking to kill long-planned bike lanes on H Street, Northeast? (Greater Greater Washington)

Weekend event picks:

Friday: Tarell Alvin McCraney‘s romantic comedy “We Are Gathered” opens at Arena Stage.

Saturday: It’s Preakness weekend.

Sunday: Last day of the Lucketts Spring Market.

See lots more picks for this weekend from Briana Thomas, who writes our Things to Do newsletter.

Bonus event pick from me: The Studio Acting Conservatory will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday with performances, the unveiling of a new mural, and a conversation between founder Joy Zinoman and New York Times critic Jason Zinoman. (3423 Holmead Place, NW.)

