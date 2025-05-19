Studio Theatre’s immersive production of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue has set a new bar (literally) for the DC theatre experience. The production sees Studio’s Victor Shargai Theatre completely transformed into a 1949 jazz club in Black Bottom, Detroit. The immersive experience begins the second patrons step into the space through the unobtrusive 14th Street side entrance and encounter actors circulating through the room pre-show, performing in a jazz ensemble for the audience and tending to the fully functional bar.

The Paradise bar is made possible through Studio’s collaboration with bar partner Kbird (formerly Giggle Water), which provides all food and drink services. Patrons can step up to the Paradise bar to sample a menu of classic cocktails and snacks during the pre-show and again at intermission. A jazz quarter will strike up a number (and invoke the ire of Paradise owner Blue) while the audience sips their martinis and leafs through the program, adorned with a custom period-inspired cover. Their table might even get a visit from the Paradise’s sweet concierge, Pumpkin.

Studio’s production team meticulously fully realized the period setting in stunning detail. Eagle-eyed patrons will notice the mismatched period chairs and posters covering the walls – including one for a prior show at the Paradise itself. An especially attentive audience member may even spot an actor pulling out a customized Paradise matchbook to light a cigarette.

Once drinks are poured and the audience is seated, the real show begins. Part of Morisseau’s Detroit trilogy, the play introduces the denizens of the Paradise club, including troubled owner and trumpet player Blue (Amari Cheatom), his smart and sweet girlfriend Pumpkin (Kalen Robinson), gentle piano player Corn (Marty Austin Lamar), and brash percussionist P-Sam (Ro Boddie), along with a mysterious new tenant, the beautiful widow Silver (Anji White). Conflicting interests build to a boiling point as Blue wrestles with the demons of his past and the others scramble to stake a claim to the future of Paradise. Trumpeter Michael A. Thomas and bassist Mark Saltman provide a live musical heartbeat to the show.

Tickets to Paradise Blue are now available on the Studio Theatre website. The run has been extended through June 22 in response to overwhelming demand.