Arlington, Virginia’s most elevated apartment residences have arrived. Introducing The Penthouse Collection at The Commodore.

Professionally managed by Greystar, each home boasts unobstructed views, luxurious upgraded finishes, and features including:

Herringbone Flooring*

White Italian Cabinetry

Elegant Kitchen Light Fixtures

Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Bosch® Panelized Appliances

Large Kitchen Islands

Quartz Countertops and Backsplashes

Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Frameless Glass Showers

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows*

Motorized Shades*

Sonos® Surround Sound System*

Elfa® Closet Cabinetry and Storage

Breathtaking Views of D.C., Virginia, and Maryland

Large Balconies and Terraces

*Select residences only

The Commodore’s astounding amenity spaces have been designed to feel like an extension of your home. They include:

Modern waterfall pool with lounge seating

Demonstration kitchen and dining room

Clubroom

Fitness center

Relaxing loggia

Create Studio

Study with outdoor lounge

Private and semi-private co-working spaces

Courtyard with kitchen and fire pits

Rooftop terrace with outdoor TVs, grills and bocce

The residence pictured, #2003, is a three bedroom/three bath home offering 1,588 sq. ft. of living space. It has an oversized 266 sq. ft. terrace, featuring a stunning unobstructed view of D.C. and the National Mall. Apartments are available in The Commodore Penthouse Collection starting from $10,000. Two, two and den, and three bedroom residences are available.

The Penthouse Collection at The Commodore is offered exclusively for lease by Urban Pace. Contact Michael Weiner at michael.weiner@urbanpace.com or 703-502-3236 for more information or to schedule your private tour.

Address: 2055 15th Street N | Arlington, VA 22201