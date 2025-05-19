13 Highly Anticipated Concerts Coming to the DC Area This Summer

Prepare for a jammin’ summer. Major artists including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Jessie Murph are coming to town to heat the city up with their latest music. Here are 13 concerts we’re excited about:

1. Shakira

location_on Nationals Park language Website May 31

Latin superstar Shakira graces the Nationals Park stage before summer kicks off. The concert is a musical welcome to the World Pride DC Festival. Audiences can expect to hear hip-swaying tunes from her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran ($197+).

2. Post Malone with Jelly Roll

location_on Northwest Stadium language Website June 2

Last year, rapper Post Malone teamed up with Nashville rapper Jelly Roll on his album F-1 Trillion to create the melancholy country song “Losers.” Now, the duo is performing on Malone’s biggest headlining tour to date with a stop at Maryland’s Northwest Stadium ($81+).

3. Kendrick Lamar and SZA

location_on Northwest Stadium language Website June 18

It’s been a major year for Kendrick Lamar. After a high-profile rap beef with music star Drake, an attention-grabbing Super Bowl performance, and his GNX album topping Billboard charts, the “Not Like Us” rapper is on tour with dreamy R&B vocalist SZA ($252+).

4. Stray Kids World Tour

location_onNationals Park language Website June 23

South Korean boy band Stray Kids are ready to “dominATE” Nationals Park at their stadium concert in promotion of their electric EP Ate ($100+).

5. Beyoncé

location_on Northwest Stadium language Website July 4, 7

Wear your best rodeo attire, and tip your bedazzled cowboy hats: Queen Bey returns to Northwest Stadium this summer to perform live country melodies from her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter ($267+).

6. Teddy Swims

location_on Anthem language Website July 16-17

Teddy Swims sings soul-stirring songs from his project I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy—a two-part debut album. Tickets to his show at the Anthem are sold out, but you can snag a ticket from third-party sellers ($130+).

7. The Weeknd

location_on Northwest Stadium language Website August 2

Northwest Stadium continues its record-setting summer concert series with the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour headlined by pop star The Weeknd, and an accompanying set by rapper Playboi Carti ($162+).

8. Jonas Brothers

location_on Nationals Park language Website August 12

Millennials can relive rockin’ teenage music memories with the Jonas Brothers this summer at Nats Park. The family band celebrates their 20th anniversary alongside rock group The All-American Rejects and EDM DJ Marshmello ($30+).

9. Jessie Murph

location_on Anthem language Website August 27

After a dynamic Coachella debut, rising country-pop artist Jessie Murph sets out on a global tour to promote her upcoming project Worldwide Hysteria. Grab tickets for you and your bestie before they sell out ($62+).

10. Ethel Cain

location_on Anthem language Website September 5

Ethel Cain will perform her popular ethereal rhythms at the Wharf’s Anthem ahead of the release of her second studio album. The show is sold out, but tickets are available on third-party resellers ($104+).

11. Billy Joel and Sting

location_on Nationals Park language Website September 5

Piano icon Billy Joel and rock and roll pioneer Sting have been making timeless music since the ’70s. Now, the two music powerhouses are pairing up for a one-night show at Nationals Park ($223+).

12. The Lumineers

location_on Nationals Park language Website September 6

Listen to acoustic harmonies from alternative folk group The Lumineers at their stadium concert. The group is backed by special guests Vance Joy—a singer-songwriter from Australia—and Chance Peña ($98+).

13. Cynthia Erivo

location_on Wolf Trap language Website September 6-7

The Wicked movie star croons Broadway hits supported by the talented musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap’s open-air Filene Center ($77+).

