13 Highly Anticipated Concerts Coming to the DC Area This Summer

Prepare for a jammin’ summer. Major artists including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Jessie Murph are coming to town to heat the city up with their latest music. Here are 13 concerts we’re excited about:
1. Shakira
location_on Nationals Park
May 31
Latin superstar Shakira graces the Nationals Park stage before summer kicks off. The concert is a musical welcome to the World Pride DC Festival. Audiences can expect to hear hip-swaying tunes from her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran ($197+).
2. Post Malone with Jelly Roll
location_on Northwest Stadium
June 2
Last year, rapper Post Malone teamed up with Nashville rapper Jelly Roll on his album F-1 Trillion to create the melancholy country song “Losers.” Now, the duo is performing on Malone’s biggest headlining tour to date with a stop at Maryland’s Northwest Stadium ($81+).
3. Kendrick Lamar and SZA
location_on Northwest Stadium
June 18
It’s been a major year for Kendrick Lamar. After a high-profile rap beef with music star Drake, an attention-grabbing Super Bowl performance, and his GNX album topping Billboard charts, the “Not Like Us” rapper is on tour with dreamy R&B vocalist SZA ($252+).
4. Stray Kids World Tour
location_onNationals Park
June 23
South Korean boy band Stray Kids are ready to “dominATE” Nationals Park at their stadium concert in promotion of their electric EP Ate ($100+).
5. Beyoncé
location_on Northwest Stadium
July 4, 7
Wear your best rodeo attire, and tip your bedazzled cowboy hats: Queen Bey returns to Northwest Stadium this summer to perform live country melodies from her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter ($267+).
6. Teddy Swims
location_on Anthem
July 16-17
Teddy Swims sings soul-stirring songs from his project I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy—a two-part debut album. Tickets to his show at the Anthem are sold out, but you can snag a ticket from third-party sellers ($130+).
7. The Weeknd
location_on Northwest Stadium
August 2
Northwest Stadium continues its record-setting summer concert series with the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour headlined by pop star The Weeknd, and an accompanying set by rapper Playboi Carti ($162+).
8. Jonas Brothers
location_on Nationals Park
August 12
Millennials can relive rockin’ teenage music memories with the Jonas Brothers this summer at Nats Park. The family band celebrates their 20th anniversary alongside rock group The All-American Rejects and EDM DJ Marshmello ($30+).
9. Jessie Murph
location_on Anthem
August 27
After a dynamic Coachella debut, rising country-pop artist Jessie Murph sets out on a global tour to promote her upcoming project Worldwide Hysteria. Grab tickets for you and your bestie before they sell out ($62+).
10. Ethel Cain
location_on Anthem
September 5
Ethel Cain will perform her popular ethereal rhythms at the Wharf’s Anthem ahead of the release of her second studio album. The show is sold out, but tickets are available on third-party resellers ($104+).
11. Billy Joel and Sting
location_on Nationals Park
September 5
Piano icon Billy Joel and rock and roll pioneer Sting have been making timeless music since the ’70s. Now, the two music powerhouses are pairing up for a one-night show at Nationals Park ($223+).
12. The Lumineers
location_on Nationals Park
September 6
Listen to acoustic harmonies from alternative folk group The Lumineers at their stadium concert. The group is backed by special guests Vance Joy—a singer-songwriter from Australia—and Chance Peña ($98+).
13. Cynthia Erivo
location_on Wolf Trap
September 6-7
The Wicked movie star croons Broadway hits supported by the talented musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap’s open-air Filene Center ($77+).