31 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Jazz in the Garden is back with outdoor music and scenic views at the National Gallery of Art. Also, you can celebrate the extended weekend at the National Memorial Day Parade.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

May 19–May 26

Jazz in the Garden. The highly-anticipated return of Jazz in the Garden arrives this week at the Sculpture Garden. Take in views of the National Gallery of Art’s outdoor artwork while listening to the smooth rhythms of live jazz, Latin fusion, R&B, and other genres. The kick-off concert welcomes Lao Tizer Band (Fridays May 23-July 11, free, but lottery registration required, National Gallery of Art). Spring Night Market. Tiger Fork and Hi-Lawn team up for another nighttime celebration of Asian culture and food. Taste savory street food and sweets from Love, Makoto; Chiko; Baan Mae; Cut by Wolfgang Puck; and other participating restaurants at Union Market’s rooftop. The Hong Kong-inspired Spring Night Market also boasts a sake bar, lion dance performances, and music by DJ Edwin Park (Thurs, $5, Union Market). National Memorial Day Parade. Honor the sacrifice of America’s soldiers and service members at the National Memorial Day Parade. The parade will march down Constitution Avenue, with spectators being able to watch live on the street or on a television broadcast. The pre-parade entertainment beginning at 1 PM on Memorial Day includes a live music performance by country trio Restless Road (May 26, free, virtual, Downtown). Kimberly Akimbo musical. Composer Jeanine Tesori’s Tony Award-winning new musical narrates the challenges of adolescence. Created with playwright and lyricist David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo arrives at National Theatre for its first DC appearance (Tues through June 1, $90+, National Theatre). DelFest. Cumberland’s family-friendly DelFest music festival brings bluegrass singers and musicians together for a multi-day outdoor showcase. Fans can attend for a day or camp out on the grounds overnight. The Del McCoury Band and folk singer Sierra Ferrell with the Travelin’ McCourys are headlining the event. There will also be a kids’ zone, late-night concerts, food vendors, and a pop-up market (Thurs-Sun, $29+ for kids, $195 for teens, $83+ for general admission).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Passport DC continues with embassy open houses, workshops, exhibitions, and more (through May 31, free, various participating locations).

Local journalists discuss the current state of journalism in Washington (Mon, free, U Street).

Commemorate DC Black Pride at a workshop, dance party, drag brunch, and other activations throughout the holiday weekend (Fri through May 26, prices vary, various participating locations).

Join the Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally this Memorial Day weekend (Sun, free, and donations welcome, Arlington, National Mall).

Tune into or attend the National Memorial Day Concert on the US Capitol West Lawn to enjoy songs and appearances from Scotty Hasting, Blair Underwood, Angel Blue, and several others (Sun, free, US Capitol).

Remember America’s service members with a flower placement at Arlington National Cemetery (Sun, free, Arlington).

Theater and shows:

Experience a new interpretation of Hamlet at Avant Bard Theatre (Thurs-Sat, $40, Arlington).

Don’t miss The Washington Ballet’s complimentary outdoor dance performances at City Center DC (Thurs-Sat, free, Downtown).

Music and concerts:

Sports

Root for the Nationals this week. There will be a pre-game performance by Hung Ci Lion Dance for AAPI Month (Tues, $41+, Nationals Park).

Bites and beverages:

AAPI Cocktail Week is back. You can upgrade your mixology skills at Lost Generation Brewing’s cocktail class (Tues, $70, Eckington).

Sample lamb-inspired bar bites from local chefs at at the Autoshop at Union Market (Wed, $60, Union Market).

Things to do with kids:

Visit Maryland Zoo for two days of unlimited adult drink tastings, and round-the-clock live music, trivia, and animal activities for kids (Sat-Sun, $40 for non-drinking ticket, $75+ for general admission, Baltimore).

