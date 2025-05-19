Pardoned January 6 Rioter Arrested for Breaking and Entering in Virginia

Authorities in Henrico County, Virginia, arrested and charged Zachary Alam, accusing him of “breaking into a home in Henrico County and stealing personal items,” WUSA9 reports. Alam, who is from Centreville, was previously sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. That conviction fell, however, after Trump pardoned or commuted sentences for people convicted of crimes related to the insurrection upon his return to office in January.

Alam smashed windows that led to the House Speaker’s Lobby. Ashli Babbitt climbed through the hole Alam made and was shot as she did so. Some conspiracy theorists saw Alam as an agent provocateur of the feds, but Alam maintained that he was a true believer. During his sentencing, Alam was unrepentant, demanding a pardon and compensation.

NPR reported that “dozens” of pardoned rioters had criminal records before the insurrection, but others have interacted with the justice system since they were pardoned. Matthew Huttle was killed by police in January during a traffic stop. That same month, Emily Hernandez was sentenced to ten years for killing someone while driving drunk. Andrew Taake was arrested in February on a charge of child sex abuse. Daniel Ball was rearrested on a federal gun charge not long after the pardon, but the acting US Attorney moved to dismiss the charge because it was related to January 6. (Trump’s Justice Department has broadened the scope of the President’s pardons to include gun charges for many recipients.)

In an interview from prison before his pardon, a reporter asked him what he planned to do when he was released. “Well, I mean, that’s just for me to know and you to find out,” he replied.

