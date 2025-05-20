Experience modern design and timeless comfort at The Langston, located in the historic and vibrant neighborhood of Shaw. These two-bedroom homes feature expansive layouts, high-end finishes, and a suite of unparalleled amenities, all available for immediate move-in.

Two-bedroom floor plans at The Langston are generously sized and meticulously designed to harmonize functionality and luxury:

Open-concept layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows to fill the interiors with natural light.

Gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances, quartz countertops, and stylish pendant lighting.

Luxurious, spa-like bathrooms with frameless glass showers, rainfall showerheads, and LED-lit mirrors.

Expansive two-story outdoor terraces on alternating floors that feel like a personal urban retreat.

The Langston redefines urban living with a curated collection of amenities designed for elevated comfort and everyday convenience:

A rooftop pool and surrounding sundeck and lounge, featuring a bar, grill, and panoramic views of D.C.

State-of-the-art fitness center, featuring premium Matrix equipment.

Furnished co-working spaces and private breakout rooms, perfect for remote work or quiet study.

Just steps from the Shaw-Howard Metro, The Langston puts all of D.C. within reach. From downtown commutes to U Street nights, walk to local icons, like Ben’s Chili Bowl, San Lorenzo, A Baked Joint, and nearby museums and cultural landmarks.

You’ll also find yourself just moments from the iconic Howard University—home to rich cultural history, renowned lectures, and exhibits at the Howard University Gallery of Art.

Make one of The Langston’s two-bedroom residences your home. Move in today and receive 2 months free. Talk to our team to get started, and schedule your tour today.