Photograph of Karoline Leavitt by Andrew Harnik/ Getty Images.
“Republican makeup” has been a big trend on social media lately, with observers critiquing (and often mocking) the heavy-handed style favored by right-wing women like Nancy Mace, Kristi Noem, and Lara Trump. We asked DC makeup artist Erwin Gomez to explain the elements of the look, as sported here by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Thick Brows
Gomez says the look–which features distinctly sharp, penciled-in eyebrows–helps frame the face, calling attention to the upper part of her visage.
Dark Eyes
This style features fuller eyelashes, with lots of dark mascara. The smoky appearance makes eyes seem bigger. “She didn’t put dark eye shadow all over the lid, because that would actually make it too loud and too dramatic.”
Heavy Foundation
A full-coverage base is particularly useful for women who spend a lot of time on TV. “When you’re on camera, you need to have more foundation than normal because of the lighting,” Gomez says. “It washes you out if you don’t have enough makeup on.”
What’s the Deal With “Republican Makeup”?
An expert explains the viral look.
“Republican makeup” has been a big trend on social media lately, with observers critiquing (and often mocking) the heavy-handed style favored by right-wing women like Nancy Mace, Kristi Noem, and Lara Trump. We asked DC makeup artist Erwin Gomez to explain the elements of the look, as sported here by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Thick Brows
Gomez says the look–which features distinctly sharp, penciled-in eyebrows–helps frame the face, calling attention to the upper part of her visage.
Dark Eyes
This style features fuller eyelashes, with lots of dark mascara. The smoky appearance makes eyes seem bigger. “She didn’t put dark eye shadow all over the lid, because that would actually make it too loud and too dramatic.”
Heavy Foundation
A full-coverage base is particularly useful for women who spend a lot of time on TV. “When you’re on camera, you need to have more foundation than normal because of the lighting,” Gomez says. “It washes you out if you don’t have enough makeup on.”
This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in Home & Style
Looking to Refresh Your Outdoor Spaces? Here Are 7 Tips From Landscape Designers.
Are Green Kitchen Cabinets a Good Idea?
Gilbert Arenas Sells His Great Falls Mansion for $2.5 Million
Ask a Vet: Can My Cat Get Me Sick By Drinking From My Glass?
How Whole Foods Decides If Your Neighborhood Is Worthy
Washingtonian Magazine
May Issue: 52 Perfect SaturdaysView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
Kings Dominion’s Wild New Coaster Takes Flight in Virginia
DC Might Be Getting a Watergate Museum
DC-Area Universities Are Offering Trump Classes This Fall
Viral DC-Area Food Truck Flavor Hive Has It in the Bag
More from Home & Style
Looking to Refresh Your Outdoor Spaces? Here Are 7 Tips From Landscape Designers.
Here Are the Met Gala Looks of 12 Celebs From This Region
Hidden Gems: 8 Church Thrift Shops in the DC Area
5 Annual Church Sales Worth Checking Out in the DC Area
Your Extensive Guide to Spring Cleaning
Renovating Your Bathroom? Max Out Your Space With a Wet Room.
How DC’s Athletes Pick Their Tunnel Looks
How a DC Doctor Launched Her Own Luxury Handbag Brand