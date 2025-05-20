What’s the Deal With “Republican Makeup”?

“Republican makeup” has been a big trend on social media lately, with observers critiquing (and often mocking) the heavy-handed style favored by right-wing women like Nancy Mace, Kristi Noem, and Lara Trump. We asked DC makeup artist Erwin Gomez to explain the elements of the look, as sported here by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Thick Brows

Gomez says the look–which features distinctly sharp, penciled-in eyebrows–helps frame the face, calling attention to the upper part of her visage.

Dark Eyes

This style features fuller eyelashes, with lots of dark mascara. The smoky appearance makes eyes seem bigger. “She didn’t put dark eye shadow all over the lid, because that would actually make it too loud and too dramatic.”

Heavy Foundation

A full-coverage base is particularly useful for women who spend a lot of time on TV. “When you’re on camera, you need to have more foundation than normal because of the lighting,” Gomez says. “It washes you out if you don’t have enough makeup on.”

This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.