14 Memorial Day Events Around DC

This is a key year for military anniversaries: It’s the 250th birthday of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps; the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II; the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War; and the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. You can honor these military milestones as well as fallen service members this Memorial Day weekend at a parade, tribute, or other event around the DMV.

Constitution Ave. from Seventh St., NW, to 17th St., NW

Anthony Anderson (of Black-ish) is returning for his sixth consecutive year as parade co-host, alongside Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds: Evolution). The parade will feature appearances by Gene Simmons (Kiss), Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Robert Irvine (a veteran and celebrity chef), and Abbie Stockard (Miss America 2025). Musicians Restless Road and Scotty Hasting (who is also a veteran) will headline the pre-parade show. Details: Monday, May 26, at 1 PM ET; free.

300 Park Ave., Falls Church

The annual parade and festival will include a ceremony hosted by the Falls Church Veterans Council, a 3K fun run, craft and food vendors, live music, and family-friendly entertainment. Details: Monday, May 26, from 9 AM to 5 PM; free.

N. Washington St. and Martins Ln., Rockville

Listen to a musical tribute by the Rockville Concert Band and Chorus, followed by a ceremony honoring service members. The parade begins at 10:30 AM, featuring military groups, marching units, dancers, and more. Details: Monday, May 26, 2025 at 9 AM; free.

Start: Pentagon North Parking Lot, ride continues through DC

This motorcycle ride raises awareness about prisoners of war and service members missing in action, and also addresses the suicide crisis impacting military veterans. Weekend events throughout DC include a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a motorcycle rally on Sunday. Similar events will take place throughout the DMV (see Fairfax, Alexandria, and Laurel), with separate programming. Details: Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26; free.

PBS’s annual concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol honors veterans, service members, and military families with musical performances, readings, and documentary footage. This year’s lineup includes Grammy award-winning singer Yolanda Adams; Emmy-, Grammy-, and Peabody award-winning actor Blair Underwood; the National Symphony Orchestra; the US Army Chorus; and more. Details: Sunday, May 25; also on PBS and PBS.org at 8 PM; free.

TRIBUTES

1 Memorial Ave., Arlington

Head to Arlington National Cemetery for Flowers of Remembrance Day, where visitors are invited to place a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Flowers are provided, and historians will share some background about the history of Memorial Day at 10 AM. Afterwards, take a walking tour to the James Tanner Amphitheater and the Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns, stopping at key locations related to the 250th Birthday of the US Army along the way. Details: Sunday, May 25, from 9 AM to 5 PM; free.

2 Lincoln Memorial Cir., NW

The Poppy Wall of Honor is a temporary installation at the base of the Lincoln Memorial, which will be adorned with 600,000 poppy flowers honoring the over 600,000 service members who have lost their lives in service since World War I. This year, the display will also feature video and audio about service members who gave their lives for their country, with stories narrated by surviving family members. Details: Friday, May 23, from noon to 9 PM; Saturday, May 24, from 9 AM to 9 PM; Sunday, May 25, from 9 AM to 6 PM; free.

2701 Commonwealth Ave., Alexandria

Veterans’ organization Friends of Rocky Versace is organizing a ceremony in Del Ray to commemorate the 68 people from Alexandria who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. The ceremony will include a wreath-laying and a sounding of “Taps.” Details: Monday, May 26, from 11 AM to 12:15 PM; free.

10 Daniel French Dr., SW

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting a wreath presentation and ceremony to honor fallen service members. Attend the event at the Korean War Veterans Memorial or watch the ceremony on Facebook. Details: Monday, May 26, from 4:15 to 5 PM; free.

5 Henry Bacon Dr., NW

The annual ceremony pays tribute to members of the armed forces who lost their lives in Vietnam. Veterans will speak at the event, and those who cannot make it in person can watch a live stream here. Details: Monday, May 26, from 1 to 2 PM; free.

101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill

Acclaimed actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry joins the US Air Force Band this Memorial Day weekend for a musical tribute at the Theater at MGM National Harbor. Details: Sunday, May 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 PM, doors open 6:30; free, but reservation required.

Memorial Ave. & Schley Dr., Arlington

Hear from current and former servicewomen in each branch of the military during this program, either via livestream (reservation link below) or in person. The event takes place at the Military Women’s Memorial, located at the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery. Details: Monday, May 26, from 3 to 5 PM; free, but a reservation is requested.

TOURS

140 Rock Creek Church Rd., NW

Following a wreath-laying ceremony at the John Logan Mausoleum, take a guided tour of the Soldiers’ Home Cemetery—the first national cemetery—and learn about the history of Memorial Day. Details: Monday, May 26, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM; free.

1455 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Former Presidential speechwriter Edward Moser will lead a walking tour near the White House. The tour will highlight almost 250 years of military-related history, including several monuments to Army units. Attendees will meet at the General Pershing statue at the World War I memorial. Details: Monday, May 26, from 5 to 7 PM; $27.45 (includes ticket fee).