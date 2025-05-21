News & Politics

Gerry Connolly Dies at 75

The longtime congressman was previously the chair of Fairfax's Board of Supervisors.

Written by
| Published on
Connolly's official photo, courtesy his Congressional office.

US Representative Gerry Connolly, who represented Fairfax County in Congress since 2009, died Wednesday. Connolly’s family announced his death on X. He was 75.

Before he entered Congress, Connolly was a longtime member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, which he chaired for four years. Connolly championed Metro’s Silver Line, which now extends beyond Dulles Airport, and fought for federal workers, an avocation that took on more urgency during the second Trump administration.

Connolly announced he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer two days after he won reelection last November. He successfully ran to be ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, defeating his fellow Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Connolly announced last month that he wouldn’t seek reelection.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day