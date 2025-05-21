Kings Dominion’s Wild New Coaster Takes Flight in Virginia

The Virginia theme park Kings Dominion has unveiled a major new attraction: Rapterra, a roller coaster that looks like a wild ride. Here are four things to know before you take the plunge.

It’s a Somewhat Unusual “Wing Coaster”

Designed by Swiss ride engineers Bolliger & Mabillard, it seats riders on either side of the track rather than on top or below it. The coaster makes a stomach-lurching 65-mph launch and heads into loops and swoops.

It Makes You Feel Like You’re on a Bird Wing

Rapterra is designed to mimic the flight of a jungle hawk, with weaves, dips, and drops. Riders go upside down three times and experience weightlessness.

It’s the Most Extreme Coaster of Its Kind

With a peak height of 145 feet and 3,086 feet of track, it’s the tallest and longest “launched-wing” coaster in the world. The ride lasts 89 seconds.

It Ends With a Bang

Early riders are talking about the Raptor Roll, a 360-degree spin that apparently makes a big final impression.

This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.