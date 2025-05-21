The Latest on the June 14 Trump Military Parade in DC

The upcoming “America 250” military parade in Washington, DC, will fall on June 14 to commemorate the Army’s 250th birthday; the date is also President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, something that surely has no significance at all. Here is the most up-to-date information on the celebration that’s bringing, among other things, lots of tanks to the city.

What exactly is planned for the military parade and other events on June 14?

The parade will feature approximately 6,700 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and 50 helicopters. The official route will begin on Constitution Avenue by the Lincoln Memorial and end near 15th Street; some lightweight military vehicles will cross Memorial Bridge to join from the Pentagon. Along with the parade, there will also be a flyover, a parachuting demonstration from the Army’s Golden Knights, a concert on the Ellipse, and fireworks.

As part of the parade, a procession of heavy military vehicles will make their way down Constitution Avenue, including 28 M1A1 tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Strykers, and four Paladins, according to a Pentagon press conference held today. There will also be several towed artillery pieces, historical military equipment including an M4 Sherman and a Douglas C-47 Skytrain—both used extensively during World War II—as well as 34 horses, two mules, one wagon, and a single dog.

Roughly 50 Army helicopters will participate in the flyover, taking off from Joint Base Andrews and flying in formation. Army officials stated today that they are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and there will likely be a window where air traffic is closed off except for military flights. In an emailed statement, the FAA shared that it will assess potential impacts on Reagan National Airport once it receives a final flyover plan from the Department of Defense.

The military parade will aim to tell the story of the Army’s 250-year history, beginning with the Revolutionary War and ending with the contemporary era. Cohorts of soldiers marching down Constitution Avenue will be dressed in specific time-period uniforms sourced from a production company.

Approximately 200,000 visitors are anticipated for the day’s event, according to the Pentagon.

What time do the parade and concert start?

The parade will run from 6 to 7:30 PM, the concert will start at 7:30, and the fireworks will start at approximately 9:45 PM. Those interested in attending the parade can register here for up to two tickets, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

What will all this cost?

All of the day’s events—which also include a festival on the National Mall right before the military parade—is projected to cost anywhere from $25 to $45 million for the Army. Reuters has previously reported that this figure excludes costs borne by the DC city government; at the Pentagon press conference, Army officials could not confirm whether this figure includes or excludes additional city government costs, such as trash collection and police overtime.

Won’t all those military vehicles tear up DC’s roads?

Much concern has been raised about the damage that heavy military vehicles could to do DC’s streets. In the Pentagon press conference today, Army officials confirmed that they will be placing metal plates on the roads—specifically in high-risk areas where the vehicles are turning sharply—in order to minimize damage. They also said that new track pads will be added to the tanks, creating a rubber layer of separation between the tanks’ metal tracks and the road surfaces.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser previously commented in April about the upcoming military parade, stating, “If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads.” According to Army officials, the Army will be responsible for the costs of any unforeseen damage to the roads. The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Road repairs from potential parade damage could cost the DC government millions of dollars, says Gabe Klein, former chief of both the DC and Chicago Departments of Transportation.

Currently, the heavy military vehicles are being loaded onto trains at Fort Cavazos in Texas, according to Army officials. They will arrive at railheads in Jessup, Maryland, in early June, where they will then be transported by trucks to a staging area in West Potomac Park.

Where will the thousands of soldiers stay?

Army officials confirmed today that soldiers will be arriving in DC around June 11 and housed in federal buildings. USA Today previously reported that the soldiers will stay in the Department of Agriculture building and a former government warehouse owned by the General Services Administration. Soldiers will be sleeping on cots in these government buildings, and their chow will consist of two Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) and one hot meal a day. They’ll also receive $69 a day to cover incidentals.

What’s the background behind this parade?

President Trump had previously floated the idea of a military parade back in 2018 after witnessing a bold Bastille Day celebration in Paris the year before. He’d reportedly asked the Pentagon to “top” the French celebration, but sticker shock from the projected cost—with one estimate running up to $92 million—ultimately led him to drop the idea.

According to the Pentagon, planning for the Army’s 250th birthday bash—including the festival on the Mall as well as various worldwide events—has been underway for the past two years. However, the idea for a military parade only emerged earlier this year. According to Army officials, this new initiative “grew out of discussions” and was not a directive from the White House. At the time of publication, the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

So, is this all just a big birthday bash for Trump?

Despite the optics of this parade falling on Trump’s birthday, Army officials insisted today that there is no connection between the two events. There are “no plans” to sing “Happy Birthday,” and there will be no recognition by the Army of the President’s birthday.

Though Trump may not be blowing out any candles at this parade, he’ll still be involved in a number of other ways. Risers will be built for Trump to view the spectacle, and Trump will also administer the oath to a group of 250 future soldiers during the parade, according to the Pentagon. Near the end of the day, the Army’s Golden Knights will parachute down to present Trump with a folded flag.

Will there be protests?

Protests have already been planned to counter the military parade, such as “The National Protest Against Trump and the War Machine,” which is anticipating 10,000 to 20,000 participants. The organization Refuse Fascism is also calling for protestors to mobilize nationwide for the “No Kings Day” protests.

Has there ever been a military parade before in DC?

The last time DC saw a military parade was in 1991, following the victory of Operation Desert Storm in the Gulf War. During that parade, organizers had the foresight to remove lampposts from the city streets to make way for heavy military vehicles. But even those precautions weren’t enough: the 67-ton tanks still left tread marks on Constitution Avenue’s hot asphalt, which had been softened that day by the 85-degree heat. In another parade boo-boo, combat helicopters sprayed dust along the National Mall during their landing, inadvertently pockmarking several statues at the nearby Hirshhorn. One sculpture, “The Nymph,” had to be restored after she was pelted by a firehose-like spray of dirt and gravel.