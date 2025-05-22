Real Estate

4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

A Georgetown townhouse, Alexandria rowhouse, Bethesda Colonial, and a Great Falls estate.

Written by
| Published on
Check out this Alexandria rowhome during its Saturday open house. Photograph by BTW Images.

Skipping the beach this Memorial Day weekend? Spend your staycation touring our open house picks. Our lineup includes a Georgetown townhouse, an Alexandria rowhouse, and a Bethesda Colonial. In the luxe bracket, check out this $7.1 million Great Falls estate.

A Georgetown Townhouse

Photograph by Sean Shanahan
Photograph by Sean Shanahan
Photograph by Sean Shanahan
Photograph by Sean Shanahan

Price: $939,000
Where: 4 Pomander Walk, NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1
Lot size: .01 acres
Listing agents: Anthony Salinas, Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Saturday, May 24, 11 AM — 1 PM and Sunday, May 25, 11 AM — 1 PM

Under a million in the heart of Georgetown may be hard to come by, but this historic townhouse fits the bill. Find a renovated kitchen, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a small walled-in patio.

An Alexandria Rowhouse

Photograph by BTW Images
Photograph by BTW Images
Photograph by BTW Images
Photograph by BTW Images

Price: $1.195 million
Where: 230 N Saint Asaph St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Lot size: .02 acres
Listing agents: Lauren Bishop, Corcoran McEnearney
Open house: Saturday, May 24, 12 PM — 2 PM

This 1880 rowhouse in Old Town features a renovated interior with herringbone floors, two fireplaces in the living area, and an updated kitchen and bathrooms.

 

A Bethesda Colonial

Photograph by TruPlace
Photograph by TruPlace
Photograph by TruPlace
Photograph by TruPlace

Price: $1.649 million
Where: 5504 McKinley St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5
Lot size: .28 acres
Listing agents: Tom Whiteman, Whiteman Real Estate
Open house: Saturday, May 24, 2 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, May 25, 1 PM — 4 PM

Built in 1927, this Colonial-style house sports built-ins, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace in the living room. In the back, find a large patio and a fenced-in vegetable garden.

A Great Falls Estate

Photograph by Bronson Carmichael of CPV Media
Photograph by Bronson Carmichael of CPV Media

Photograph by Bronson Carmichael of CPV Media

Price: $7.175 million
Where: 1039 Aziza Ct.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/11
Lot size: 1.96 acres
Listing agents: Francisca Alonso and Jess Ernst, Keller Williams Realty
Open house: Saturday, May 24, 1 PM — 4 PM

This Great Falls house—13,367 square feet large and set on nearly two acres—boasts plenty of luxe amenities, including a pool, sports court, outdoor kitchen, movie theater, and a gym.

More:
Molly Parks
Molly Parks
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day