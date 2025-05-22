4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Skipping the beach this Memorial Day weekend? Spend your staycation touring our open house picks. Our lineup includes a Georgetown townhouse, an Alexandria rowhouse, and a Bethesda Colonial. In the luxe bracket, check out this $7.1 million Great Falls estate.

A Georgetown Townhouse

Price: $939,000

Where: 4 Pomander Walk, NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

Lot size: .01 acres

Listing agents: Anthony Salinas, Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, May 24, 11 AM — 1 PM and Sunday, May 25, 11 AM — 1 PM

Under a million in the heart of Georgetown may be hard to come by, but this historic townhouse fits the bill. Find a renovated kitchen, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a small walled-in patio.

An Alexandria Rowhouse

Price: $1.195 million

Where: 230 N Saint Asaph St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Lot size: .02 acres

Listing agents: Lauren Bishop, Corcoran McEnearney

Open house: Saturday, May 24, 12 PM — 2 PM

This 1880 rowhouse in Old Town features a renovated interior with herringbone floors, two fireplaces in the living area, and an updated kitchen and bathrooms.

A Bethesda Colonial

Price: $1.649 million

Where: 5504 McKinley St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: .28 acres

Listing agents: Tom Whiteman, Whiteman Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, May 24, 2 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, May 25, 1 PM — 4 PM

Built in 1927, this Colonial-style house sports built-ins, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace in the living room. In the back, find a large patio and a fenced-in vegetable garden.

A Great Falls Estate

Price: $7.175 million

Where: 1039 Aziza Ct.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/11

Lot size: 1.96 acres

Listing agents: Francisca Alonso and Jess Ernst, Keller Williams Realty

Open house: Saturday, May 24, 1 PM — 4 PM

This Great Falls house—13,367 square feet large and set on nearly two acres—boasts plenty of luxe amenities, including a pool, sports court, outdoor kitchen, movie theater, and a gym.