DC Woman Arrested for Allegedly Spitting on Ed Martin

A DC woman was arrested Thursday and charged with violating a federal law that prohibits assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and employees of the US government. Emily Gabriella Sommer is accused of spitting on Ed Martin, who was the interim US Attorney for DC before his nomination went up in smoke recently.

The charging docs, which you can read below, say that Sommer approached Martin on May 8 while he was conducting an interview with Newsmax. According to the document, Sommer asked Martin, “Who in the fuck are you?” and, upon ascertaining his identity, lunged at him and spit on his left shoulder. She then, the feds say, said, “You are a disgusting man. Fuck you, Ed Martin. My name is Emily Gabriella Sommer, and you are served.”

Sommer tweeted several times that she was the one who spat on Martin. Here’s one example:

ED, that was me that spit in your face today in front of your not USDC for D.C. Courthouse, that absolutely definitely spit in your face on camera. Hi, hello. A pleasure to hawk a dehydrated, pithy white foam spit into your face. I only apologize that this city left me so… — lefttits (@EmilyGabriellaS) May 8, 2025

Here are the charging docs:

Emily Sommer complaint by Washingtonian Magazine on Scribd

