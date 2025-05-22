Jeanine Pirro Wants Taxpayers to Fund Her Bottled Water

Newly installed interim US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro made a video Wednesday to complain about the “water club” at the prosecutor’s office, in which employees pay $7 a month to get bottled water delivered.

The federal government has money for everyone but us pic.twitter.com/ovUs3glllv — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 21, 2025

In the video, Pirro, a former Fox News star who served two years as a judge in the early ’90s and still refers to herself as “Judge Jeanine” despite taking a role as a prosecutor, asserts that the federal government used to pay for what she considers frivolous items in foreign aid before President Trump demolished the US Agency for International Development. “Now ain’t it grand to be part of the government? And I’m just thrilled to be here,” Pirro said, her voice dripping with sarcasm. Bottled water has long been considered a personal expense by the federal government. Water clubs are a common legal way for federal employees to enjoy it at work. (Tap water is free; DC’s water quality reports are available here.)

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports on how Ed Martin, Pirro’s predecessor as the temporary occupant of her office, lost his chance at a permanent spot in the role. A “cascade of revelations” about the January 6 advocate, coupled with his alienation of several key GOP senators, plus sloppy disclosures, doomed his prospects, the Post reports.

Join the conversation!