This Virginian Holds the Record as the World’s Oldest Woman to Play Ice Hockey

Nearly 50 years ago, at the age of 35, Linda Sinrod laced up her ice skates for the first time since graduating college. She had just been laid off from her job and decided to rekindle her passion for figure skating on an icy pond in Annandale. On the ice, she met the founder of a Northern Virginia women’s hockey team, the Washington Redcoats, who urged Sinrod to join. With zero ice hockey background but a love for competition, Sinrod thought why not?

Last month, Sinrod hung up her skates for the last time, at age 84. She holds the Guinness World Record as the oldest woman to play ice hockey.

Now, if you’re anything like us, you probably have lots of questions. How does an 84-year-old stay in shape to play competitive ice hockey? Did she ever get hurt? We sat down with Sinrod (who also happens to be the mother of New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker) to hear her story—from her first day on that Annandale pond to her last day at the MedStar Iceplex.

The following has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

How and when did you originally start playing ice hockey?

Back in 1960, when I was a sophomore in college, my roommate was a figure skater and she got me into figure skating. That was the last that I skated until 1975, when one day I just decided to go out to the pond near the Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale. I started trying to do one of the jumps that I had done. That’s when Marylin Schnibbe came up to me and asked if I would play ice hockey. I was a member of one of the first and in fact the only [women’s] ice hockey team in the Washington area for our first year.

Tell me more about when you started playing for the Redcoats. And how did you come to love it?

As soon as I started playing I loved it. I borrowed some equipment, including a hockey stick, which I had never used before. I had trouble learning how to stop. But, I just loved everything about it.

I was ten years older than the next oldest person playing. Some of them had even played ice hockey in college. After 10 years, I decided I was too old to play, so I quit.

It wasn’t until I was 67 that I was retired [from her job] and decided to try to come back. I was looking up my old teammates and I found one who was coaching a team in Woodbridge, the Prince William Wildcats. So I contacted her.

Why did you decide to get back on the ice at age 67?

Frankly, I was bored. When I looked up some of my old teammates, some of them were still playing. In fact, three of them still are. I said to myself, why not try again and see what happens?

What positions did you play?

I was always a left wing. When I was with the Washington Redcoats, which was the first team, we played all up and down the East Coast. With the Prince William Wildcats, we played teams up in Pennsylvania and down in North Carolina; we played all over the place.

In 2016, I was 17 years older than the next oldest player and they decided I wasn’t competitive enough—which I wasn’t. So, basically, they kicked me off the team.

How did that moment feel and how did you continue playing?

Well, obviously I was disappointed and a little hurt, because I had been with them for so long. But, I was already playing at the MedStar ice rink in an in-house league and we don’t play teams outside the ice rink. Originally, they divided us up into four teams. And each season they would re-pick the teams based on how well they skated. Now, they have eight teams out there. Anybody can play if they’re 18 or older and no skill level is required.

Did you ever get injured?

Well, three times, only one of which was serious. The first time, I had gone to a Can/Am Hockey training camp in 1977. One of the things they had us do—we were all women—we would hip-check each other, even though we don’t do that in a game. The winner was the person who lasted the longest. Well, at that time, my ice hockey pants were not as well cushioned as they should have been. I ended up with a broken tailbone.

The second time was the more serious one, and that was in February of 2009. I was practicing with the Wildcats and another girl and I backed into each other. I twisted my leg as I went down and hit the ice. I had a medial and a lateral meniscus tear of my left knee, and that required surgery. It was about five or six months before I could come back and play.

The last one was funny, actually. That November, of 2009, I was playing with a couple teams at the Prince William ice rink and suddenly I found myself flat on my back on the ice. My helmet had flown off. The next thing I knew, I was in the locker room with everyone else, changing my clothes, and I had no idea how I had gotten there. I had a concussion. Which resolved fairly quickly. Those are my only injuries.

How have you stayed fit?

Once I started playing ice hockey, I biked three times a week and I lifted weights twice a week. I’ve continued to do that all through the years and I still do it today. I have an indoor bike, and in the wintertime that’s what I use. But I also bike outdoors.

I have a strict schedule. I bike Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and lift weights on Tuesdays and Saturday nights while my husband and I watch TV. I spend about an hour lifting weights. We like watching Shark Tank, we like The Conners, we’ll watch Love is Blind once it’s on again, and we like Undercover Boss.

So after 50 years, what have been some of the most memorable moments of your hockey career?

The year 2012 was one of my most memorable, because out of all the 60 players at MedStar, I had the most assists, which was very unusual. I had 11 compared to the next highest, which was seven. Believe me when I say that other people were a lot better than I was. I was never a goal scorer; I was somebody who did assists. I would pass and let somebody else score the goal.

When we were the Redcoats, since we were the only team in the southern division, we won the southern division, which meant we could go to the Nationals. The year I remember most is when we went to Lake Placid the year after the US team had won the “Miracle on Ice.” Skating on that rink after that was one of my most memorable moments.

Also, one of my most memorable moments would have been when I was invited to participate in the ceremonial puck drop at the March 9, 2024, Capitals Hockey game and shake [Alex] Ovechkin’s hand. I went along with four other women—one was six, one was 12, and one was 27—who were in the learn-to-play program at MedStar.

Did anyone else in your family play ice hockey? Did your kids or your husband ever play?

Nope, I was the only one.

When you broke the Guinness World Record, did you know about it prior? Did you continue to play in order to beat the record? Or was it happenstance?

Well, the rink had of course closed during Covid. In about 2021, they opened for a short session. I played about seven times and, at that point, the Delta variant was getting worse. My husband told me I needed to quit, so I quit and I hadn’t thought anything about the Guinness World Record at that point. The following year, after not playing and being bored, I looked it up to see who was the oldest women’s ice hockey player. That’s when I discovered that my time of playing the previous year would beat it. So that’s when I applied for the Guinness World Record.

In October of 2023, I had felt a pain at the top of my left leg. It was not a hockey injury, although it did happen when I was going into the rink. It was a partial tear of my glute medius and my glute minimus tendon. I saw a doctor and had a cortisone shot and two PRP injections and physical therapy. Even when the doctor told me it was only 50 to 60 percent healed and he said I risked tearing it if I played again, I said I wanted to play again to break my record. So I went out and played five times in the fall of 2024, quit on November 4, and applied for [another] Guinness World Record.

I was assigned somebody there who would answer my questions and I asked her if all the things I had submitted the previous time would work. She told me no, that I needed a video. I couldn’t produce a video of November 4. So that is why I went out one more time on April 7 to shoot the video. I have submitted everything and she’s assured me there’s no reason why it wouldn’t be accepted. So I will have established a new record that would be at 84 years and 198 days.

Have you heard from anyone about how your story has inspired them?

The three women and girls at the ceremonial puck drop all said that they were inspired. In fact, one of them said she was inspired to break my record.

Why did you finally decide to hang up your skates and retire?

As I mentioned, the doctor said that I really should not be playing and that I risk tearing those tendons again. But truthfully, it’s not as fun as it used to be when you’re this old. You can’t keep up with everybody else and therefore they’re not going to pass to you because they know somebody’s going to be on top of you instantly. I don’t get the puck as quickly because I’m not as fast, so I don’t even get to touch the puck too often.

I’m thankful I was able to play as long as I have. It certainly has produced many memorable moments.