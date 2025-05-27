If You Give Blood in Crystal City Today, Metallica Will Give You a T-Shirt

Metallica will provide an exclusive T-shirt to people who donate blood or “power red” at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Crystal City Doubletree today beginning at noon. Supplies are limited.

Metallica and its All Within My Hands foundation have partnered with the Red Cross to promote 11 blood drives around the country as it travels the US on its “M72” tour, which will touch down at Northwest Stadium Wednesday.

The Bay Area band has other ties to the DC area: In 2023 it purchased a majority share of Alexandria-based Furnace Record Pressing, one of the largest vinyl-record plants in the country. The next year, it appeared at the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert when Elton John and Bernie Taupin were honored. And, of course, Master of Puppets was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2015.

Join the conversation!