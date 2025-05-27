Metrorail Will Soon Free You From the Tyranny of the SmarTrip Card

Starting Wednesday, you’ll be able to tap in and out of the Metrorail system using a credit card. Metro GM Randy Clarke will announce “Tap. Ride. Go,” a long-anticipated upgrade, at Dulles Airport Wednesday morning during a ceremony that a press release promises will feature “The first official tap of a credit card on Metrorail faregates, new signage, and ‘local celebrities.’ ” (How amazing would it be if Tony P. got the first tap?)

The system will debut at all 98 Metrorail stations Wednesday, and it will roll out to buses and Metro parking facilities later, a WMATA spokesperson tells Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!