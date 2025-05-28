5 Places You Can Still Pick Strawberries in Maryland and Virginia 

About Summer 2025 All the best things to do in the DC-area this summer. More from Summer 2025



A disease affecting strawberries called Neopestalotiopsis, along with rainy, hot weather early in the season that affected the crop, has caused many pick-your-own strawberry farms outside of Washington to close their fields. But there are still a few places you can enjoy picking your own berries—not to mention the tractor rides, petting zoos, and ice cream that can go along with a day on the farm.

1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster

Strawberry picking is open at Baugher’s farm in Maryland’s Carroll County. Purchase your ticket (online ahead of time or at the booth), hop on a tractor to the fields, and get picking before they’re gone—usually around mid-June. Check Baugher’s website or its Facebook page for updates. There’s also a petting zoo and an on-site restaurant.

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

This popular, kid-friendly orchard has just begun offering its pick-your-own strawberries for the season. You can reserve $5 tickets, which also include admission to the sprawling playground. PYO Strawberry quarts cost $6 each. Butler’s Orchard is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with a weekend-long bash (June 7 and 8) featuring face painting, trolley rides, live music, and more.

302 Leager Rd., Sudlersville

This Queen Anne’s County, Maryland, destination sits near the Delaware border. Check in at the market to purchase a gallon-sized bucket, then head to the fields. There are no reservations or entry fees, and pick-your-own fruit is available daily (8 AM to 6 PM during the week, 8 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday), while it lasts.

2415 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine

This Howard County farm is home to a variety of pickable fruits and veggies during the summer, including strawberries as of May 23. Please check their website or their Instagram for daily updates on availability based on ripeness and weather conditions.

Multiple locations

Wegmeyer Farms operates three different PYO strawberry locations around Loudoun County. Reserve your family’s one-hour slot in the field for $30, which includes your first bucket (roughly five pounds) of self-picked strawberries. The season is predicted to last about another three weeks.