PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in April

10

Where: 3030 Q St., NW

How much: $4.45 million

Listing agent: Ethan Drath and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Liz D’Angio and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath townhouse in Georgetown features a gourmet kitchen, a home theater with a bar on the lower level, a private patio and deck, and off-street parking.

9

Where: 900 Whann Ave., McLean

How much: $5.4 million

Listing agent: Jennifer Thornett and Micah Corder, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Camille Gemayel, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 7,280-square-foot Colonial-style house in the Langley Forest neighborhood boasts interiors by Anne Dutcher. Other amenities include a 1,500-bottle wine cellar, a stainless steel island in the kitchen, an in-law suite on the lower level, and an outdoor kitchen with a fireplace.

8

Where: 1625 31st St., NW

How much: $5.95 million

Listing agent: Courtney Abrams and Ellen Abrams, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Frank Snodgrass, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath house in Georgetown’s East Village was renovated by Cecchi Homes. Highlights include a marble kitchen, library, wet bar, soaking tub in the primary bathroom, and a pool in the backyard.

7

Where: 6909 Armat Dr., Bethesda

How much: $6,600,025

Listing agent: Carmen Fontecilla, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Michelle Milton, The Agency DC

Designed and built by the architect Glenn Fong, interior designer Gerald Smith, and Sandy Spring Builders, this 13,128-square-foot residence boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Features include custom millwork, beamed ceilings, a Lacanche double oven and range, a gym, office suite, built-ins in the top-floor library, and an outdoor kitchen.

6

Where: 7609 Fairfax Rd., Bethesda

How much: $6.85 million

Listing agent: Kara Sheehan and Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This lot in Bethesda was sold with design and construction plans by GTM Architects and Allegheny Builders, including the possibility of a pool and pool house in the backyard.

5

Where: 6470 Kedleston Ct., McLean

How much: $8.25 million

Listing agent: Jeff Wilson and Christopher Owens, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Daryl Judy, Washington Fine Properties

DC-based KNEAD Hospitality + Design oversaw the renovation of this McLean house, which boasts a chef’s kitchen, outdoor pool, elevator, wine cellar, exercise studio, steam room and sauna, and a three-car garage.

4

Where: 2435 Kalorama Rd., NW

How much: $8.575 million

Listing agent: Daniel Heider and Jaclyn Mason, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Daniel Heider and Jaclyn Mason, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Purchased by U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan from Stuart Bernstein of the Bernstein Companies, this Kalorama house was undergoing renovations in mid-May when it was damaged after a fire broke out. No one was injured in the blaze.

3

Where: 4320 Forest Ln., NW

How much: $8.995 million

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Adam Rackliffe, HRLS Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Richard Morrison and Barak Sky, Long & Foster Real Estate

This seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom house in Wesley Heights dates to 1933 and was renovated and expanded by Chryssa Wolfe of Hanlon Design Build with interiors by Ella Scott Design. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a pool and pergola in the backyard, and a spa and sauna room with a cold plunge tub and jacuzzi.

2

Where: 2750 Chain Bridge Rd., NW

How much: $9.995 million

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Adam Rackliffe, HRLS Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Jaci Appel, Washington Fine Properties

A project by the Danube Group, CMX Construction, GTM Architects, and M.S. Vicas Interiors, this newly constructed house across from Battery Kemble Park includes seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator, a golf simulation room, and a three-car garage.

1

Where: 1260 Crest Ln., McLean

How much: $14.05 million

Listing agent: Piper Yerks and Frederick Roth, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Piper Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

This estate on the Potomac, built in the 1970s for A. Smith Bowman and his wife, Mary Lee Bowman, the great-granddaughter of Robert E. Lee, was purchased by Patrick Latessa of Galileo Signature, a custom homebuilder in McLean. He plans to raze the house and construct a mansion with “European architectural influences” that will target an ultra-luxury buyer.