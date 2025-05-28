RFK Jr. Halts Covid Vax for Most Pregnant Women, the Nationals Are Reading Tolkien, and You Should Catch a Movie Outdoors This Summer

Good morning. Rain all day, with thunderstorms and gusts possible and a high around 64. More rain overnight, with a low near 60. The Nationals are at the Mariners again this evening (hopefully it goes better than last night). The Mystics will host the Indiana Fever at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena. D.C. United will host the New England Revolution. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below.

I can’t stop listening to:

Metallica, “Enter Sandman.” This performance, recorded at Virginia Tech recently, caused seismic activity that a nearby observatory picked up. Hopefully fans will contain themselves somewhat when the band plays Northwest Stadium tonight, just in case. The group’s M72 tour has delighted fans with a hits-heavy setlist, a stage in the round, and carefully curated opening acts: Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will open tonight’s show.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

The vax falls: The Department of Health and Human Services says a Covid shot is no longer necessary for healthy children or pregnant women. The move, under health secretary and vaccine skeptic RFK Jr., “bypasses the traditional system of vaccine advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” (Washington Post) The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is “concerned about and extremely disappointed by the announcement.” (ACOG) Speaking on a podcast, RFK Jr. said three august medical journals are “corrupt” and that he plans to stop scientists at NIH from publishing in them. (Politico) Del Bigtree, a leading anti-vaxxer, has split with RFK Jr., the latest sign of turmoil in the “MAHA” movement. (The Bulwark)

Musk reads: Elon Musk‘s SpaceX lost another rocket, as a Starship had a propellant leak on reentry and broke up. Musk posted that it was a “big improvement over last flight!” (NYT) European sales at Tesla, his car company, were down 49 percent last month from the same period last year. (CNBC) In terms of his job in Washington, Musk said that he was “disappointed” by the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that’s working through Congress, saying it spends too much and “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.” (CBS News) DOGE’s Tyler Hassen, a Texas oil executive charged with reorganizing the Interior Department, “hasn’t divested his energy investments or filed an ethics commitment to break ties with companies that pose a conflict of interest.” (AP) DOGE’s cuts are landing on people outside Washington, DC. (U.S. News & World Report) Want to know when an Elon Musk promise is vaporware? Listen for one specific phrase. (Wired)

Visa declined: The Trump administration will pause interviews with applicants for visas to study in the US while it mulls expanding checks on their social media. (Politico) It’s the latest move “in the Trump administration’s crackdown on international students.” (AP)

TACO Tuesday: Markets were up yesterday after Trump backed off threatened tariffs on the EU. Traders now speak of the “TACO trade,” which “is short for Trump Always Chickens Out.” (NYT) Trade fraud is soaring. (NYT)

Borders: The administration asked the US Supreme Court to make it easier to deport people to South Sudan. (CNN) Border czar Tom Homan consulted for a company that provides private detention facilities for immigrants—one that stands to profit from the administration’s immigration crackdown. (Washington Post)

Administration perambulation: Trump threatened to pull all federal funding from California over transgender kids taking part in sports. (Politico) A federal judge in DC blocked Trump’s order targeting WilmerHale. (Washington Post) Trump Media will buy bitcoin using funds from institutional investors. (AP) Josh Divine, a Trump nominee for a federal judgeship, once argued in favor of literacy tests for voters. (HuffPost) An internal memo says some FEMA functions are at risk due to “significant personnel losses in advance of the 2025 Hurricane Season.” (The Handbasket) NPR and radio stations in Colorado sued the administration over an executive order that calls for defunding public media. (NPR) Trump pardoned convicted tax cheat Paul Walczak after his mother, Elizabeth Fago, attended a “$1-million-per-person fund-raising dinner last month” at Mar-a-Lago. (NYT) Trump plans to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were also convicted of tax fraud. (Washington Post)

Where to watch films outdoors this summer, by Daniella Byck:

I have only one vice in life I’ll actually own up to, and that would be going to the movies. (I saw more than 60 movies in theaters last year, so I have the stats to back this up!) While a cool theater day is a delicious summer indulgence, an outdoor movie has a nostalgic element that air conditioned rooms can’t replicate. There are plenty of options for an al fresco film around these parts. National Harbor offers two options a week on the waterfront: Thursdays feature movies for the date night crowd while Sundays are dedicated to kid-friendly flicks. For a spooky film with ambiance to match, head to Congressional Cemetery once a month—if you dare. The National Symphony Orchestra plays a live score at Wolf Trap, including a July screening of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” I’ll be making my way to the Wharf for a showing of the perfect romantic film. No, not “Casablanca” (though they’re playing that, too) but rather “Shrek.” For more places to catch a film in the fresh air, consult our outdoor movie guide.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• Ray’s the Steaks will return as a pop-up for two nights only, on June 2 and 9.

• Burn your SmarTrip card: Tap. Ride. Go. will launch on Metrorail today.

• Metallica held a blood drive in Arlington.

Local news links:

• DC Mayor Muriel Bowser‘s new budget proposal would cut social services but avoid layoffs. (WTOP)

• Former interim US Attorney for DC Ed Martin, a former advocate for January Sixers, is now DOJ’s pardon attorney. He has “personally reviewed a pardon application for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes” and other J6 people are before him. (Politico)

• Job postings in the area are down after federal spending cuts. (Washington Post)

• The Nationals have a book club. They’re reading Tolkien. (Washington Post)

• Half of area residents now like the Commanders’ name. (Washington Post)

• WMATA chose Hines to develop a massive project near the North Bethesda Metro station. (WBJ)

• Police say 27-year-old Devon Edwards was involved in a March shooting outside a Bowlero in Bethesda. (WUSA9)

• Arlington cops say a 27-year-old man was drunk when he assaulted and threatened kids and that he tried to grab an officer’s gun when they tried to take him into custody. (ARLnow)

Wednesday’s event picks:

• Colombia’s Bomba Estéreo plays psychedelic melodies at the Anthem.

• Enjoy a high-energy workout with Vida Fitness at Milian Park in celebration of World Pride.

• The pop group Wet teams up with singer-songwriter Julie Byrne at Union Stage.

